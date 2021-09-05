Electric Zoo 2021 Saturday pictures

After being forced to cancel in 2020 due to COVID, EDM festival Electric Zoo returned to Randall's Island in NYC on Labor Day Weekend, September 3-5, 2021. Despite the major flooding that the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought to the city earlier in the week, the grounds were dry and ready to host thousands of dancing people, who had to prove they'd recieved a COVID vaccine, or tested negative within 72 hours, to attend.

We headed to the festival on Saturday (9/4), which was headlined by Kaskade and also featured sets from Rezz, Tiesto, Steve Aoki, Zomboy, Testpilot, Artbat, Claptone, Shiba San, Liquid Stranger, Dirt Monkey, and many more. Attendees, who came ready to rage, got festive for the occasion with face jewels, sparkly everything, alien gear, headpieces, body paint, and neon. See pictures the scene on Saturday below.

Bonnaroo, scheduled for this weekend, was forced to cancel because of flooding, but Made in America in Philadelphia went ahead, and it's streaming live.