Electric Zoo announces 2023 lineup
NYC EDM festival Electric Zoo will return for its 2023 edition on Labor Day Weekend, September 1-3 at Randall's Island Park, and they've announced this year's lineup. It features GRiZ (playing three sets, including a b2b with Zeds Dead), the NYC debut of Kx5 (the collaboration of Deadmau5 and Kaskade), The Chainsmokers, The Blessed Madonna, Major Lazer, Alison Wonderland, Zedd, Tiësto, Galantis, Skream, Rusko, Dom Dolla, John Summit, Marshmello, Gryffin, Coco & Breezy, NGHTMRE, Big Gigantic, Excision, HoneyLuv, Sam Divine, and many more. See it in full below.
This year's EZoo theme is "Hyperspace," and stage curators include Fisher and Chris Lake ("Under Construction"), John Summit and Dom Dolla ("Everything Always"), Jake Resnicow (Dreamland, the festival's inaugural LGBTQ stage), Liquid Stranger (Wakaan Takeover), Nora En Pure (Purified), and Cityfox & Gray Area's "Megafox."
Tickets, including weekend and single day passes, are on sale now.
ELECTRIC ZOO 2023 LINEUP
3LAU
Acraze
Ace Aura
Adventure Club
Alec Monopoly
ALLEYCVT
Alison Wonderland
andhim
ATLiens
Big Gigantic
Black Carl!
Blanke
Bonnie & Clyde
Boogie T
Camelphat
Canabliss
Carola
Chris Lake
Cloonee
Desert Hearts Crew
Dirt Monkey
Dom Dolla
Dubfire
Elderbrook
Eli Brown
Excision
Fisher
Francis Mercier
Franky Wah
Galantis
Ghastly presents Ghengar
Gioli & Assia
Godlands
GRiZ
Gryffin
Hi-Lo
Honeyluv
Iglesias
J.Worra
Jantsen
John Summit
JVNA
Kai Wachi
Kasbo
Kx5
KREAM
Kumarion
Layton Giordani
Liquid Stranger
Major Lazer
Marshmello
Mary Droppinz
Matroda
Mau P
Moore Kismet
NGHTMRE
Nora En Pure
Nostalgix
Oddkidout
Paradoks
Peekaboo
Rebuke
Rusko
Said the Sky
Saka
Sam Divine
Sharlitz Web
Skream
So Tuff So Cute
Softest Hard
Steller
Superave
TELYKast
The Blessed Madonna
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto
Timmy Trumpet
Truth
Vampa
Vavo
Volaris
Zedd
Zeds Dead
See pictures from Electric Zoo 2021 below.