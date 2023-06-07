Electric Zoo announces 2023 lineup

NYC EDM festival Electric Zoo will return for its 2023 edition on Labor Day Weekend, September 1-3 at Randall's Island Park, and they've announced this year's lineup. It features GRiZ (playing three sets, including a b2b with Zeds Dead), the NYC debut of Kx5 (the collaboration of Deadmau5 and Kaskade), The Chainsmokers, The Blessed Madonna, Major Lazer, Alison Wonderland, Zedd, Tiësto, Galantis, Skream, Rusko, Dom Dolla, John Summit, Marshmello, Gryffin, Coco & Breezy, NGHTMRE, Big Gigantic, Excision, HoneyLuv, Sam Divine, and many more. See it in full below.

This year's EZoo theme is "Hyperspace," and stage curators include Fisher and Chris Lake ("Under Construction"), John Summit and Dom Dolla ("Everything Always"), Jake Resnicow (Dreamland, the festival's inaugural LGBTQ stage), Liquid Stranger (Wakaan Takeover), Nora En Pure (Purified), and Cityfox & Gray Area's "Megafox."

Tickets, including weekend and single day passes, are on sale now.

electric zoo 2023 loading...

ELECTRIC ZOO 2023 LINEUP

3LAU

Acraze

Ace Aura

Adventure Club

Alec Monopoly

ALLEYCVT

Alison Wonderland

andhim

ATLiens

Big Gigantic

Black Carl!

Blanke

Bonnie & Clyde

Boogie T

Camelphat

Canabliss

Carola

Chris Lake

Cloonee

Desert Hearts Crew

Dirt Monkey

Dom Dolla

Dubfire

Elderbrook

Eli Brown

Excision

Fisher

Francis Mercier

Franky Wah

Galantis

Ghastly presents Ghengar

Gioli & Assia

Godlands

GRiZ

Gryffin

Hi-Lo

Honeyluv

Iglesias

J.Worra

Jantsen

John Summit

JVNA

Kai Wachi

Kasbo

Kx5

KREAM

Kumarion

Layton Giordani

Liquid Stranger

Major Lazer

Marshmello

Mary Droppinz

Matroda

Mau P

Moore Kismet

NGHTMRE

Nora En Pure

Nostalgix

Oddkidout

Paradoks

Peekaboo

Rebuke

Rusko

Said the Sky

Saka

Sam Divine

Sharlitz Web

Skream

So Tuff So Cute

Softest Hard

Steller

Superave

TELYKast

The Blessed Madonna

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

Timmy Trumpet

Truth

Vampa

Vavo

Volaris

Zedd

Zeds Dead

See pictures from Electric Zoo 2021 below.