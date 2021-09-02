Electric Zoo & Pinknic still on after Hurricane Ida hits NYC with “historic” flooding

Hurricane Ida already ravaged Louisiana and caused the cancellation of Bonnaroo, and on Wednesday night (9/1) it hit NYC. Police reported seven deaths, the National Weather Service issued its first ever flash flood emergency warning for the city, and Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke of a "historic weather event" when he declared a state of emergency just before midnight. Subway service was shut down entirely, and videos circulating on social media show the extent of flooding on streets and highways, and in apartments and subway stations.

Amid this, Electric Zoo and Pinknic are set to hold their 2021 editions on Randall's Island and Governors Ball, respectively, this weekend. Outdoor NYC festivals have often been subject to weather related issues, but despite the storm, things are looking promising for both festivals to go ahead this weekend. In a statement, Electric Zoo wrote, "We hope everyone is safe from storm Ida last night, and that any damages are repaired quickly. We are NY tough! Randall’s Island has new drainage systems in place for scenarios like this — as such we are pleased to say the festival site is in good condition for this weekend!"

Pinknic is also moving ahead. They write, "Despite the heavy rain storm we received last night, our team has assessed the field and we are happy to let everyone know that we can't wait to rosé all day with you this weekend! We can't wait to put on our pink and white outfits - see you all in 2 short days!"

See pictures from Electric Zoo 2018 below.