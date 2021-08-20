Electric Zoo requiring proof of vaccine or negative COVID test for 2021

NYC EDM festival Electric Zoo returns for its 2021 edition on Labor Day Weekend, September 3-5, at Randalls Island, and the festival has announced new COVID policies. Like many other large outdoor events happening this summer and fall, they'll be requiring attendees to present proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID test from within 72 hours, on all three days. Their definition of fully vaccinated is having received at least one dose: they write, "Proof of one Covid-19 vaccination dose is acceptable meaning you can get your first dose the same day you attend the festival to enter as a vaccinated guest."

If you arrive at the festival without proof of vaccine or a negative test result, they'll be offering testing onsite for $99+. They'll also be encouraging attendees to wear masks, but not requiring them. Find more details on their health and safety page.

Electric Zoo's 2021 lineup includes Alesso, Seven Lions, Fisher, Loud Luxury, Joyryde, Sam Feldt, Bruno Martini, Mime, Zeds Dead, Subtronics, Peekaboo, Blunts & Blondes, Yulatron, Blanke, Lick, Sippy, Heyz, Alpha 9, Ben Nicky, Cosmic Gate, Mitis, Crystal Skies, Fatum, Mike Saint-Jules, Ekali, Valentine Khan, K?D, Moksi, JSTJR, Party Pupils, Ship Wrek, and Moore Kismet on Friday, September 3.

On Saturday, September 4, it's Kaskade, Rezz, Tiesto, Steve Aoki, Zomboy, Audien, Andrew Rayel, Dr. Fresch, Harber, Testpilot, Artbat, Township Rebellion, Rinzen, Sita Abellan, Anakim, Liquid Stranger, Dirt Monkey, LSDream, Tynan, Champagne Drip, Luzcid, Hydraulix, Inzo, Mize, Veil, Claptone, Shiba San, Sonny Fodera, Chris Lorenzo, John Summit, Martin Ikin, Offaiah, Pax, Westend, and Adam Braiman B2B Shalev.

Sunday, September 5 features Illenium, Galantis, Kshmr, Alan Walker, Adventure Club, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Jvna, Over Easy, Night Tales, Lady Fait B2B Darksiderz B2B Rob Gee, Black Tiger Sex Machine, CharlestheFirst, Minnesota B2B Buku, Kai Wachi, Jantsen, Esseks, Wreckno, Swarm, Ace Aura, Ghastly B2B Eptic, Riot Ten, Carnage, Deorro Atliens, Gammer, He$h, Hekler, Bommer, Vampa, Sludge, Duke Dumont, Dom Dolla, Destructo, Drezo, Mason Maynard, Bruno Furlan, Kyle Kinch, and Charles Meyer.

See pictures from Electric Zoo 2018 below.