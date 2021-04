Electric Zoo reveals 2021 lineup

NYC EDM festival Electric Zoo were, like all other music fests, forced to cancel their 2020 edition due to COVID. They announced plans for 2021 last year, for Labor Day Weekend, September 3-5, 2021 in Randall's Island Park, and they have now announced the first two phases of the lineup for those dates. It includes:

Friday: Alesso, Alpha 9, Ben Nicky, Blanke, Blunts & Blondes, Bruno Martini, Cosmic Gate, Crystal Skies, Ekali, Fatum, Fisher, Heyz, Joyryde, Jstjr, K?d, Lick, Loud Luxury, Mime, Mitis, Moksi, Moore Kismet, Nina Las Vegas, Party Pupils, Peekaboo, Sam Feldt, Seven Lions, Ship Wrek, Sippy, Subtronics, Valentino Khan, Yultron, Zeds Dead

Saturday: Anakim, Andrew Rayel, Artbat, Audien, Champagne Drip, Chris Lorenzo, Claptone, Dirt Monkey, Dr. Fresch, Hydraulix, Inzo, John Summit, Kaskade, Liquid Stranger, LSDream, Luzcid, Martin Ikin, Mize, Offaiah, Pax, Rezz, Rinzen, Shiba San, Sita Abellan, Sonny Fodera, Steve Aoki, Testpilot, Tiesto, Township Rebellion, Tynan, Veil, Westend, Zomboy

Sunday: Ace Aura, Adventure Club, Al Ross B2B Bommer, Alan Walker, Atliens, Bakermat, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Bruno Furlan, Carnage, Charles MEyer, Charlesthefirst, Deorro, Destructo, Dom Dolla, Drezo, Duke Dumont, Esseks, Galantis, Gammer, Ghastly B2B Eptic, He$h, Hekler, Illenium, Jantsen, Jvna, Kai Wachi, Kshmr, Kyle Kinch, Lady Faith B2B Darksiderz B2B Rob Gee, Mason Maynard, Minnesota B2B Buku, Over Easy, Riot Ten, Sunnery James & Ryan MArciano, Sludge, Swarm, Vampa, Wreckno

Three-day passes are on sale until 11:59 on 3/31, and a pre-sale for single-day passes begins 4/1 at 10 AM.

Check out pictures from previous EZoos below.