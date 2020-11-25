Electronic producer & Grimes collaborator i_o, RIP

Electronic producer and DJ i_o, aka Garrett Falls Lockhart, passed away at the age of 30. A message on his social media accounts confirms the news. It reads:

On Monday, November 23rd, the world lost a beautiful soul, Garrett Falls Lockhart, also known as i_o. This extremely talented spirit taught us that even if nothing matters, you can still lead with love. Garrett's truth and soul lives on through the music he shared. Rest in peace, Garrett. We Love you.

i_o's signing to Armin van Buuren's Armada Music was announced back in August, and he was set to launch his own imprint, Label 444, in 2021. He'd also released music on deadmau5's mau5trap (who paid tribute to him in a message on social media) and Above & Beyond's Anjunabeats labels, and appeared on Grimes' Miss Anthropocene track "Violence." Grimes also paid tribute to i_o in a tweet, writing, "This is such a tragedy for Art. Of all my friends, I listened to Garretts music the most. It was SUCH an honor to know you. I feel crazy uncontrollably anxious and sick. I know this is touching ppl in music hard, around if any1 needs to talk. Rest In Peace Lord of Techno."

Rest in peace, i_o.