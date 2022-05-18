Elephant Stone share ‘Hollow’ animated short film, touring with Zoon

Elephant Stone's 2020 allegorical sci-fi concept album Hollow, about the Earth's destruction and repeated histories, has a strong narrative, and has now been turned into an animated short film directed by Laurine Jousserand. The album is more than a little Beatlesque, and the short takes a few cues from Yellow Submarine.

"When I began the writing/recording process for Hollow (the album) I always envisioned it as a film," says frontman and songwriter Rishi Dir. "I felt the narrative was strong and something that people could relate to. So, when COVID hit and derailed all of our (and everyone’s) plans, I used the opportunity to reimagine side A of the album as a soundtrack to a film that hadn’t (yet) existed. Asking around for potential animators/directors who would want to be a part of the project, I eventually connected with Montreal-based animator Laurine Jousserand. It was a thrill to see the evolution of Hollow (the film) over the pandemic; a true labor of love. Film scoring is definitely something I’d love to get into more down the line."

Hollow premieres in this post, and you can watch it, and listen to the album, below.

Meanwhile, Elephant Stone will be on tour with Zoon starting this weekend, and play Brooklyn's The Sultan Room on May 22, with Activity also on the bill. All dates are listed below.

ELEPHANT STONE - 2022 TOUR DATES

May 20 New Haven, CT @ Cafe Nine*

May 21 Troy, NY @ No Fun*

May 22 Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room*

May 24 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern*

May 25 Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub*

May 26 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen*

May 27 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club*

May 28 Windsor, ON @ Meteor

May 29 Toronto, ON @ Garrison

* w/ Zoon