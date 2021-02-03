Elf Power drummer Aaron Wegelin, RIP

Very sad news in the indie rock community today: Aaron Wegelin, who drummed for Elephant Six band Elf Power from 1996 to 2004, has passed away. Elf Power broke the news with a Facebook post that includes several photos of Aaron (including the one above) and reads:

We are very sad to say goodbye to our friend and bandmate Aaron Wegelin. Aaron toured the world with Elf Power and played on 5 of our early albums from 1996-2004. He later moved to Los Angeles and was a chef for many years. He was a master chef, specializing in Asian cuisine, and cooked some of the most delicious meals I’ve ever eaten. He recently had moved back to Athens and we had the chance to collaborate musically one last time to finish a long abandoned song that we started recording in 1997, with all of the bandmembers from that era adding overdubs and finishing the song. We'll be using it as a bonus track for an upcoming vinyl reissue of one of our old albums. It was really nice to be able to reconnect musically again. Aaron’s drumming on the records and live was tasteful and nuanced; he knew when to hold back and tap along lightly and when to ferociously beat the shit out of the drums, often in the same song! I’ll miss his giggly laugh when he would get excited, his delicious meals, and his generous and kind spirit. We love you and miss you old friend.