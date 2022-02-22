Elf Power release first song in 5 years; new album coming this year

Elephant Six vets Elf Power have signed to Yep Roc Records and released their first new song in five years, "The Gas Inside the Tank." It finds their unique psychedelic pop/indie rock fusion sounding as great as ever, and here's what vocalist/guitarist Andrew Rieger says about it:

"The Gas Inside the Tank" lyrically touches on seemingly separate but interrelated themes such as reincarnation, evolution, digital information overload, and an imagined post-apocalyptic future world of deserted cities in which inhabitants resort to siphoning gas from abandoned vehicles. This was the first song written for an album we’ll be releasing later this year. It mixes organic and artificial elements together, with drums and drum machine mixed together, and slide guitar and organ alongside gurgling moog keyboards and synth bass.

The band also adds, "We are very excited to be working with Yep Roc! So many of our friends and collaborators like Robyn Hitchcock, The Apples in Stereo, The Minus 5, and the No Ones have worked with the label, so we're looking forward to joining the Yep Roc roster." And Yep Roc co-general manager Mariah Czap added, "Our team has known Andrew and the band since around 2004, as they've collaborated with a number of Yep Roc artists past and present over the years. We're excited to officially add them to our label family!"

Stay tuned for more info on that new album and listen to the new song below. Read our review of Elf Power's last album, 2017's Twitching In Time.