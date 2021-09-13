Elizabeth Fraser sings on Oneohtrix Point Never’s new song (listen)

Former Cocteau Twins singer Elizabeth Fraser lends her angelic, one-of-a-kind voice to a new version of Oneohtrix Point Never's "Tales From The Trash Stratum" from last year's Magic Oneohtrix Point Never. It's an ethereal soundscape that is perfect for Fraser, and you can listen to via the song's visualizer below.

"Tales From The Trash Stratum" is from a new expanded Blu-ray edition of OPN's Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, which will be out October 29, on the album's one-year anniversary. The new edition features Dolby Atmos spatial audio mixes of the album, music videos for every song, as well as four new tracks: alternate takes of “Lost But Never Alone” by OPN himself and PC Music's A.G. Cook, the Fraser song, and "Nothing Special" featuring ROSALÍA.

You can pre-order the Magic Oneohtrix Point Never Blu-ray here and check out the tracklist below.

Magic Oneohtrix Point Never (Blu-ray Edition) Tracklist:

(Stereo and Dolby Atmos®)

01. Cross Talk I

02. Auto & Allo

03. Long Road Home

04. Cross Talk II

05. I Don’t Love Me Anymore

06. Bow Ecco

07. The Whether Channel

08. No Nightmares

09. Cross Talk III

10. Tales From The Trash Stratum

11. Answering Machine

12. Imago

13. Cross Talk IV / Radio Lonelys

14. Lost But Never Alone

15. Shifting

16. Wave Idea

17. Nothing’s Special

Bonus Tracks

18. Lost But Never Alone (A.G. Cook Remix)

19. Tales From The Trash Stratum (Oneohtrix Point Never & Elizabeth Fraser)

20. Nothing’s Special (Oneohtrix Point Never & ROSALÍA)

21. Lost But Never Alone (Forced Smile Edit)

Music Videos:

01. Boring Angel - Directed by John Michael Boling

02. Still Life (Excerpt) - Directed by Nate Boyce

03. Problem Areas - Directed by Takeshi Murata

04. Still Life (BETAMALE) - Video by Jon Rafman. VFX by Daniel Swan

05. Sticky Drama - A film by Jon Rafman and Daniel Lopatin

06. Repossession Sequence - Directed by Nate Boyce & Daniel Lopatin

07. Animals (Directors’ Cut) - Directed & Edited by Rick Alverson, starring Val Kilmer

08. The Pure and The Damned (featuring Iggy Pop) - Directed by Josh & Benny Safdie. Starring Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie and Iggy Pop

09. Black Snow - Directed by Daniel Lopatin

10. We’ll Take It - Directed by Nate Boyce and Last Renaissance

11. The Station - Directed and animated by Daylen Seu

12. Long Road Home - Directed by Charlie Fox & Emily Schubert

13. Lost But Never Alone - Directed by Josh & Benny Safdie

14. No Nightmares - Directed by Nate Boyce

15. I Don’t Love Me Anymore (Karaoke Version) - Directed by Dasha Nekrasova

16. Sticky Drama (Four Tet Extended Version w/ Boiler Room & The Barbican) - Creative Directed by Oneohtrix Point Never, Directed and Edited by Ramone Anderson

REGION FREE / ABC NTSC

* Still Life (Betamale) includes explicit content not suitable for all viewers

