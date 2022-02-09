Elliott playing ‘False Cathedrals’ in full at Furnace Fest, reveal lineup for reunion

Louisville emo vets Elliott recently announced that they'd be reuniting for the first time in 19 years to play Furnace Fest, and now that show has gotten even more exciting: Elliott have just revealed that they'll be performing their classic 2000 album False Cathedrals in full!

Elliott have also revealed the lineup for the reunion: founding frontman Chris Higdon, longtime drummer Kevin Ratterman, original guitarist Jay Palumbo (who left the band in 2000), and new bassist Ashli State (of Guilt, Ink & Dagger, and Comess).

If you're unfamiliar with False Cathedrals, it's a timeless album that helped bridge the gap between second and third wave emo, and left a clear impact on the emo boom that ensued a year or two after its release. Stream it below.

No word yet on if Elliott have more reunion shows planned, but we're keeping our fingers crossed.

Full Furnace Fest lineup here.

--

--

The Year That Emo Broke: The 20 Best Emo Albums of 2001