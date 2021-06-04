Elsewhere reopening this summer (initial lineup)

Bushwick venue Elsewhere reopened their rooftop for socially distanced food, drink, and DJ sets in April, and now they've announced the return of live music, too. They're hosting sets on their rooftop throughout August, with shows resuming in their The Hall and Zone One spaces in late August/early September. They'll temporarily be requiring proof of vaccination for entry, and in their COVID policy page, they write:

Under current CDC regulations, New York State now allows general admission music events of our size to take place provided that audiences are fully vaccinated. This is a very big turning point for nightlife in NYC and an important step on the path back to normalcy as our favorite cultural institutions attempt to get back on their feet. So it is with gratitude that we announce that beginning June 10th, 2021, we will be clearing away our tables and chairs and inviting our community back to Elsewhere for regular standing room events without social distancing and an optional mask policy. In order to do so, we must temporarily operate all events with proof of vaccination required for entry - more information is provided below this message on what to expect when you arrive. We understand that for some, this policy raises questions of accessibility and inclusivity, topics which are very important to us. We are choosing to open under these mandatory guidelines not as a way to discriminate, but in order to create an environment of safety and comfort at our events during this difficult and complex time. During this transition period back to normalcy, our first priority is the safety of our audiences and community.

"We ask for your patience and empathy with our staff as we get Elsewhere back on its feet," they continue. "When we got into nightlife they never imagined their job would include taking temperatures and checking vaccination cards." Read Elsewhere's COVID policy in full HERE.

Their initial lineup of shows, which you see in full below, includes L'Rain (August 11 on the rooftop), The Lemon Twigs (August 18 on the Rooftop), KISSISSIPPI (August 19 on the Rooftop), Tōth (August 24 on the Rooftop), Eyedress (August 25 on the Rooftop), Cloud Nothings (August 28 in The Hall), Sister Nancy (August 31 on the Rooftop), Oso Oso (September 8 on the Rooftop), Small Black (September 11 in The Hall), SOSUPERSAM, JUBILEE and AMRIT (September 11 in The Hall), Combo Chimbita (September 13 on the Rooftop), !!! (September 15 on the Rooftop), Marian Hill (September 16 in The Hall), CupcakKe (September 17 in The Hall), Slaughter Beach, Dog (September 18 in The Hall), Claud (September 25 in The Hall), Waxahatchee (October 12 & 14 in The Hall), Front 242 (October 14 in The Hall), Nothing (October 15 in The Hall), Buscabulla (October 16 in The Hall), Ela Minus (October 20 in The Hall), Skullcrusher (December 15 in Zone One), Lomelda (January 27 in The Hall), The Spits (February 16 in The Hall), and more.

Tickets to previously announced shows are on sale now, and most newly announced shows go on sale today (6/4) at noon.