Elsewhere Rooftop reopening with socially distanced DJ sets, food & drinks

With temperatures warming up and live music starting to make its return to NYC, Bushwick venue Elsewhere will be reopening their rooftop space later this month. Starting opening weekend, April 30-May 2, they'll be open Thursday through Sunday for "socially distanced food, drinks, and music with a view." Reservations are open, and they're also offering walk-up service.

Opening weekend will feature DJ sets from Jubilee and Jesse Mann on 4/30, Oscar NÑ and Fried Platano on 5/1, and Eli Escobar on 5/2; see their upcoming schedule so far below. If you can't make it in person, they'll also be streaming the sets on Twitch.

As for COVID safety measures, the space is currently limited to seated service at socially distanced tables, with temperature checks at the door and masks required when not at one's table. Find more details on Elsewhere's site, where they also have new merch available.