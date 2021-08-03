Elsewhere updates COVID policy, will require vaccine or negative test result

With the Delta variant causing a surge of COVID cases nationwide, some (recently reopened) music venues are readopting or adopting new preventative measures. Brooklyn's Elsewhere has announced a new COVID policy that will go into effect on Friday, August 6. They'll be requiring that all event attendees provide proof of vaccination, or negative PCR results from within 72 hours. Here's more from their COVID update:

In light of the recent rise in Delta variant cases, we will be reinstating a policy of vaccination proof or negative PCR test within 72 hours for entry to all events at Elsewhere, effective beginning this Friday, August 6th.

While a lot is still unclear about this new variant, the single most consistent pattern is that the vaccine works remarkably well at preventing severe sickness and hospitalization due to COVID – which is something we want for our entire community.

We understand that for some, vaccination requirements raise questions of accessibility and inclusivity, topics which are very important to us. We are choosing to reinstate these guidelines not as a way to discriminate, but in order to create an environment of safety and comfort at our events during this complex time. During this transition period on the road back to normalcy, our first priority is the safety of our staff, artists, and audiences.

Over the next several weeks, if you have concerns about public safety, or are unable or uncomfortable complying with our updated guidelines during this time, please reach out to us at care@elsewherebrooklyn.com so we can help you navigate your ticket-holding experience with care.

Finally, we ask for your patience and empathy with our staff as we get Elsewhere back on its feet - when we got into nightlife we never imagined our job would include taking temperatures and checking vaccination cards!

We are as eager as our audiences to get back to the good old days, so thank you for doing your part in getting us over the top.

For questions or more information, please contact us at info@elsewherebrooklyn.com.