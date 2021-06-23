Elton John announces “final” North American tour dates (including MetLife & Dodgers Stadium)

After being forced to postpone the remainder of his 2020 Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates due to COVID, Elton John has announced what he says are his "final tour dates ever in North America and Europe." "This has been an incredible tour so far and I'll be going out in the biggest possible way, with the most spectacular production I've ever had," he writes. "I can't wait to see you all on the road one last time."

The new dates include a European run in May and June of 2022, and North American dates in July, August, and September of 2022, including new shows in Philadelphia, Detroit, East Rutherford, Chicago, Toronto, Pittsburgh, and more. See all dates below.

The new NYC-area date in East Rutherford, NJ is at MetLife Stadium on July 23, 2022 (tickets), and the tour currently concludes with two Los Angeles shows at Dodger Stadium on November 19 and 20, 2022 (tickets), which commemorate his October 1975 shows at the venue. Tickets to the new dates go on sale Wednesday, June 30 at 10 AM local time, with presales starting today at noon.

Elton also has rescheduled dates this year and next, including NYC's Madison Square Garden on February 23 and 23 (tickets), Newark's Prudential Center on February 25 (tickets), Brooklyn's Barclays Center on March 1 and 2 (tickets), and Long Island's Nassau Coliseum on March 5 and 6 (tickets).

ELTON JOHN: NEW 2022 TOUR DATES

27 May – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park

29 May – Leipzig, Red Bull Arena

4 June – Milan, San Siro Stadium

7 June – Horsens, CASA Arena

9 June – Arnhem, GelreDome

11 June – Paris, La Defense Arena

15 June – Norwich, Carrow Road

17 June – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

19 June – Sunderland, Stadium of Light

22 June – Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium

29 June – Swansea, Liberty Stadium

15 July – Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park

18 July – Detroit, MI, Comerica Park

23 July – East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

28 July – Foxboro MA, Gillette Stadium

30 July – Cleveland, OH, Progressive Field

5 August – Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

7 September – Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre

10 September – Syracuse, NY, Carrier Dome

16 September – Pittsburgh, OH, PNC Park

18 September – Charlotte, NC, Bank of America Stadium

22 September – Atlanta, GA, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

24 September – Washington DC, Nationals Park

30 September – Arlington, TX, Globe Life Field

2 October – Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium

21 October – Vancouver, BC, BC Place

29 October – San Antonio, TX, Alamodome

4 November – Houston, TX, Minute Maid Park

12 November – Phoenix, AZ, Chase Field

19 November – Los Angeles, CA, Dodger Stadium

20 November – Los Angeles, CA, Dodger Stadium