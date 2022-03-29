Elton John announces final North American tour dates

Elton John's very long goodbye, the 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour, has been going down since 2018, with some postponements in there due to the pandemic and Elton's recent hip injury, and now he has announced what he says will be the final North American leg. It includes new stadium shows in the NYC-area and New England, as well as several new West Coast dates. His final North American show happens on November 20 at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, which concludes a three-night run at the venue.

The new NYC-area show happens on July 24 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, one day after his previously announced show at the same venue. Tickets for the new date go on sale Wednesday, April 6 at 10 AM with presales starting Wednesday, March 30 at 10 AM. Tickets for the July 23 show are still available (same link).

Elton's also in the midst of a run of US arena shows as we speak. Updated North American dates are listed below.

Elton John -- 2022 North American Tour Dates

NEWLY ANNOUNCED SUMMER STADIUM DATES:

Sunday, July 24, 2022 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Wednesday, July 27, 2022 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

Thursday, September 8, 2022 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

Saturday, October 8, 2022 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium

Sunday, October 16, 2022 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Monday, October 17, 2022 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Saturday, October 22, 2022 Vancouver, BC BC Place

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 San Diego, CA Petco Park

Friday, November 11,2022 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field

Thursday, November 17, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SPRING ARENA DATES:

March 30 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

April 1 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

April 2 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

April 5 at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan

April 8 at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

April 9 at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

April 12 at the Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

April 13 at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania

April 16 at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Kentucky

April 19 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina

April 20 at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

April 23 at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

April 24 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

April 27 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

April 28 at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SUMMER STADIUM DATES:

Friday, July 15, 2022 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park

Monday, July 18, 2022 Detroit, MI Comerica Park

Saturday, July 23, 2022 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Thursday, July 28, 2022 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

Saturday, July 30, 2022 Cleveland, OH Progressive Field

Friday, August 5, 2022 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

Wednesday, September 7, 2022 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

Saturday, September 10, 2022 Syracuse, NY Carrier Dome

Friday, September 16, 2022 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park

Sunday, September 18, 2022 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium

Thursday, September 22, 2022 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Saturday, September 24, 2022 Washington, DC Nationals Park

Friday, September 30, 2022 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field

Sunday, October 2, 2022 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

Friday, October 21, 2022 Vancouver, BC BC Place

Saturday, October 29, 2022 San Antonio, TX Alamodome

Friday, November 4, 2022 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park

Saturday, November 12, 2022 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field

Saturday, November 19, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium

Sunday, November 20, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium

