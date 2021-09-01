Elton John announces ‘Lockdown Sessions’ LP ft. Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, Dua Lipa, Miley, more

Elton John has announced The Lockdown Sessions, an album of collaborations recorded remotely over the past 18 months, due October 22 via Interscope (pre-order). Some of these have been released already, but others will get their first release with this comp. Guests include Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, Eddie Vedder, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, Gorillaz, Glen Campbell, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, Rina Sawayama, 6LACK, and more. Elton says:

The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album. But, as the pandemic went on, one‐off projects kept cropping up. Some of the recording sessions had to be done remotely, via Zoom, which I’d obviously never done before. Some of the sessions were recorded under very stringent safety regulations: working with another artist, but separated by glass screens. But all the tracks I worked on were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything I’m known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory. And I realised there was something weirdly familiar about working like this. At the start of my career, in the late 60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I’d come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast.

Full tracklist and some of the song streams below.

Elton plans to resume his lengthy farewell tour in 2022.

Tracklist

Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

Elton John, Young Thug & Nicki Minaj – Always Love You

Surfaces feat. Elton John – Learn To Fly

Elton John & Charlie Puth – After All

Rina Sawayama & Elton John – Chosen Family

Gorillaz feat. Elton John & 6LACK – The Pink Phantom

Elton John & Years & Years – It’s a sin (global reach mix)

Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo & Chad Smith – Nothing Else Matters

Elton John & SG Lewis – Orbit

Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Simple Things

Jimmie Allen & Elton John – Beauty In The Bones

Lil Nas X feat. Elton John – One Of Me

Elton John & Eddie Vedder – E-Ticket

Elton John & Stevie Wonder – Finish Line

Elton John & Stevie Nicks – Stolen Car

Glen Campbell & Elton John – I’m Not Gonna Miss You