Elton John announces massive box set, shares previously unreleased song from 1969

Elton John has announced a massive new box set, featuring eight CDs of music from across his 50+ year career that Elton himself curated, including rarities, demos, B-sides, and more. It comes out November 13 (pre-order). Elton said:

To delve back through every period of my career in such detail for ‘Jewel Box’ has been an absolute pleasure. Hearing these long lost tracks again, I find it hard to comprehend just how prolific Bernie and I were during the early days. The songs just poured out of us, and the band were just unbelievable in the studio. I always want to push forward with everything I do and look to the future, but having time during lockdown to take stock and pull these moments from my memory from each era has been a joy. As a devout record collector myself, this project has really excited me, and I couldn’t be happier with the level of craft involved in such a carefully curated, lovingly constructed boxset. I’m sure my fans will enjoy it as much as I have.

Along with the announcement comes a stream of the previously unreleased 1969 song "Sing Me No Sad Songs," which finds Elton delivering his trademark croon over some jangly electric guitar, and the lyrics make references to two future Elton John/Bernie Taupin compositions, "Sad Songs (Say So Much)” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart." It comes backed by the rare 1976 B-side "Snow Queen" (featuring Kiki Dee), and you can stream both below.

Here's more information about the box, from the announcement:

Discs 1 & 2: Deep Cuts – A selection of personal favorites, curated by Elton. The box set book includes a track-by-track commentary by Elton. Discs 3, 4, and 5: Rarities 1965 - 1971 – Elton’s 1960s and early 1970s demos and music that cemented the foundations of the iconic Elton John / Bernie Taupin writing partnership. The compelling, previously unreleased, missing piece in his illustrious career. Daryl Easlea narrates this story with contributions from those who were there at the time. These discs encompass 65 songs, all but a few of which have been stored in the vaults for more than 50 years. Most of these demos were recorded during sessions before Elton was signed to a recording contract or released his first album. Also included are the first song ever written by Elton and his debut appearance on a record (both “Come Back Baby” – 1965), Elton and Bernie’s first composition (“Scarecrow” – 1967), and newly-unearthed piano/vocal demos of some of Elton’s most acclaimed songs from his early albums. The packaging appropriately contains rare archival artwork and select original lyric sheets. Discs 6 & 7: B-Sides 1976-2005 – Non-LP tracks and flipsides, never before compiled together. 36 gems that are now given another chance to sparkle – 17 previously only available on vinyl, resulting in all of Elton’s studio B-sides now being offered digitally for the first time in his career. Disc 8: And This Is Me... – To coincide with the release of the updated paperback edition of Me, the final collection celebrates the songs mentioned by name by Elton in his acclaimed autobiography, closing Jewel Box with the 2020 Academy Award-winning duet with Taron Egerton, “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.”

Full tracklist below.

CD1 Deep Cuts

1. ” Monkey Suit”

2. “Where To Now St Peter?”

3. “Mellow”

4. “The Ballad Of Danny Bailey (1909-34)”

5. “Chameleon”

6. “Gone To Shiloh”

7. “We All Fall in Love Sometimes”

8. “Too Low for Zero”

9. “The Power With Little Richard”

10. “All That I’m Allowed”

11. “The Bridge”

12. “The New Fever Waltz”

13. “Stone’s Throw From Hurtin'”

14. “The North”

15. “Hoop of Fire”

16. “Boogie Pilgrim”

CD2 Deep Cuts

1. “Ticking”

2. “Crystal”

3. “All Quiet on the Western Front”

4. “Tell Me When the Whistle Blows”

5, “Freaks in Love”

6. “Never Too Old (to Hold Somebody)”

7. “The Emperor’s New Clothes”

8. “House”

9. “(Gotta Get a) Meal Ticket”

10. “Understanding Women”

11. “Shoot Down the Moon”

12. “Have Mercy on the Criminal”

13. “Blues for Baby and Me”

14. “My Quicksand”

15. “Street Kids”

CD3: Rarities Part One 1865-1968

1. “Come Back Baby” Bluesology

2. “Mr. Frantic” Bluesology

3. “Scarecrow” (Piano/Tambourine Demo)

4. “A Dandelion Dies in the Wind’ (Piano Demo)

5. “Velvet Fountain” (Piano Demo)

6. “A Little Love Goes a Long Way” (Piano Demo)

7. “If You Could See Me Now” (Piano Demo)

8. “Mr. Lightning Strikerman” (Piano Demo)

9. “Countryside Love Affair” (Piano Demo)

10. “I Could Never Fall in Love With Anybody Else” (Piano Demo)

11. “I Get a Little Bit Lonely” (Piano Demo)

12. “The Witch’s House” (Piano Demo)

13. “Get Out of This Town” (Piano/Tambourine Demo)

14. “Year of the Teddy Bear” (Piano Demo)

15. “Where It’s At” (Piano/Percussion Demo)

16. “Who’s Gonna Love You” (Piano/Percussion Demo)

17. “Nina” (Band Version)

18. “Angel Tree” (Piano/Guitar/Tambourine Demo)

19. “Here’s to the Next Time” (Piano/Tambourine Demo)

20. “Thank You for All Your Loving” (Band Version)

21. “Watching the Planes Go By” (Band Version)

22. “When the First Tear Shows” (Arranged Band Version)

23. “Tartan Coloured Lady” (Arranged Band Version)

CD4. Rarities Part Two 1968

1. “Hourglass” (Band Version)

2. “71-75 New Oxford Street” (Band Demo)

3. “Turn to Me: (Arranged Band Version)

4. “Reminds Me of You” (Piano Demo)

5. “I Can’t Go on Living Without You” (Arranged Band Version)

6, “And the Clock Goes Round” (Piano Demo)

7. “When I Was Tealby Abbey” (Piano Demo)

8. “I’ll Stop Living When You Stop Loving Me” (Piano Demo)

9. “Trying to Hold On to a Love That’s Dying” (Piano Demo)

10. “Sitting Doing Nothing” (Band Version)

11. “Regimental Sgt. Zippo” (Band Version)

12. “Cry Willow Cry” (Band Demo)

13. “There Is Still a Little Love” (Band Demo)

14. “If I Asked You” (Band Demo)

15. “Skyline Pigeon” (Piano Demo)

16. “Two of a Kind” (Arranged Band Version)

17. “The Girl on Angel Pavement” (Arranged Band Version)

18. “Smokestack Children” (Arranged Band Version)

19. “Baby I Miss You” (Band Demo)

20. “All Across the Havens” (Piano/Guitar Demo)

21. “Bonnie’s Gone Away” (Piano/Guitar Demo)

22. “Just an Ordinary Man” (Piano Demo)

23. “There’s Still Time for Me” (Piano/Guitar/Tambourine Demo)

CD5: Rarities Part Three 1968-1971

1. “The Tide Will Turn for Rebecca” (Piano Demo)

2. “Dick Barton Theme (Devil’s Gallop)” (Bread And Beer Band)

3. “Breakdown Blues” (Bread And Beer Band)

4. “Taking the Sun From My Eyes” (Arranged Band Version)

5. “It’s Me That You Need” (Band Demo)

6. “Sing Me No Sad Songs” (Band Demo)

7. “The Flowers Will Never Die” (Piano Demo)

8. “In the Morning” (Band Demo)

9. “Open Your Eyes to the Sun” (Piano/Tambourine Demo)

10. “One Time, Sometime or Never” (Band Demo)

11. “Slow Fade to Blue” (Piano/Guitar Demo)

12. “Rolling Western Union” (Piano Demo)

13. “My Father’s Gun” (Piano Demo)

14. “Amoreena” (Piano Demo)

15. “Burn Down the Mission” (Piano Demo)

16. “Razor Face” (Piano Demo)

17. “Madman Across the Water” (Piano Demo)

18. “Holiday Inn” (Piano Demo)

19. “All the Nasties” (Piano Demo)

CD6: B Sides Part One 1976-1984

1. “Snow Queen”

2. “Conquer the Sun”

3. “Cartier”

4. “White Man Danger”

5. “Tactics”

6. “Steal Away Child”

7. “Love so Cold”

8. “Les Aveux”

9. “Donner Pour Donner”

10. “J’veux D’la Tendresse”

11. “Fools in Fashion”

12. “Can’t Get Over Getting Over Losing You”

13. “Tortured”

14. “Hey Papa Legba”

15. “Take Me Down to the Ocean”

16. “Where Have All the Good Times Gone?” (Alternate Mix)

17. “The Retreat”

18. “Choc Ice Goes Mental”

19. “A Simple Man”

CD7: B-Sides Part Two 1984-2005

1. “Lonely Boy”

2. “Highlander”

3. “Billy and the Kids”

4. “Lord of the Flies”

5. “Rope Around a Fool”

6. “Medicine Man”

7. “I Know Why I’m in Love”

8. “Big Man in a Little Suit”

9. “God Never Came Here”

10. “The North Star”

11. “Did Anybody Sleep With Joan of Arc”

12. “So Sad the Renegade”

13. “A Little Peace”

14. “Keep it a Mystery”

15. “How’s Tomorrow”

16. “Peter’s Song”

17. “Things Only Get Better With Love”

CD8: And This Is Me…

1. “Empty Sky”

2. “Lady Samantha”

3. “Border Song”

4. “My Father’s Gun”

5. “All the Nasties”

6. “I Think I’m Going to Kill Myself”

7. “Philadelphia Freedom”

8. “Song for Guy”

9. “Sartorial Eloquence”

10. “Elton’s Song”

11. “Cold as Christmas (In the Middle of the Year)”

12. “I Fall Apart”

13. “Amazes Me”

14. “The Last Song”

15. “American Triangle”

16. “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”