Elton John postpones 2021 ‘Farewell’ tour dates to 2023 due to hip injury

Elton John has postponed his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour once again, pushing all upcoming 2021 dates into 2023, due to a hip injury that requires surgery.

“At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since," Elton wrote in a statement shared on his socials. "Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving. I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications. I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain.”

Elton says he will still perform at the Upcoming Global Citizen Festival in Paris on September 25, as he's only playing five songs, it does not involve the scale of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, and he doesn't "want to let a charity down."

The tour will now resume January 19 in New Orleans, for the start of the North American leg that had been postponed due to the pandemic. “I know how patient my incredible fans have been since Covid halted touring last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer," Elton writes. "I completely feel your frustrations after the year we’ve had. I promise you this — the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.”

Elton's NYC-area shows include Madison Square Garden on February 22 & 23 (tickets), Newark's Prudential Center on February 25 (tickets), Brooklyn's Barclays Center on March 1 and 2 (tickets), and Long Island's Nassau Coliseum on March 5 & 6 (tickets).

Meanwhile, Elton will release a new album The Lockdown Sessions, on October 22, featuring collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, Eddie Vedder, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, Gorillaz, Glen Campbell, and more.

See pictures from Elton's 2019 show at Chicago's Allstate Arena below.