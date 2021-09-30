Elton John releases Stevie Wonder duet, “Finish Line” (listen)

Elton John has released the Stevie Wonder collab from his upcoming album of collaborations, The Lockdown Sessions (due 10/22 via Interscope). It's called "Finish Line," and it's a gospel-tinged track that also features Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir and production from Andrew Watt. Elton and Stevie have previously collaborated on "I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues" and "That's What Friends Are For," but this is their first-ever duet. Elton says:

I couldn’t be more proud of ‘Finish Line’ - I’d go as far as to say it’s one of the best records I've ever made. Stevie’s voice is as good as I can ever remember hearing him - he sounds like a 17-year-old again, he’s singing with a sheer joy and exuberance in his vocals. Andrew Watt has done an unbelievable job on the production. It was a magical process. I’ve always loved collaborating with Stevie, and I’m delighted that after fifty years of friendship we finally get to do a full blown duet. He has always been so kind and sweet to me, and his talent is beyond ridiculous. When you listen to what he does vocally and instrumentally on ‘Finish Line’ you think, this is a true genius here.

Stevie adds:

It is both a joy and honor to sing, play piano and harmonica for Elton! He has truly been one of the great spirits of music, life, friendship and love, who I've met on this life journey! True artistry and music like love equals a forever commitment lasting many lifetimes. And Elton, anyone who hears your voice singing “Finish Line”, will hear and feel your wisdom, your pain, your soul, your love, but also your resilience….. I love it!! Congratulations to you and our forever and never, never-ending music, friendship, life-song! Long live Sir Elton John!!! (big smiley face!)

Listen below.

Elton recently postponed the remainder of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour to 2023, due to a hip injury that requires surgery.