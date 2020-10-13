Elton John, Willie Nelson & more playing Jerry Lee Lewis’ 85th birthday livestream

Rock and roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis celebrated his 85th birthday on September 29 but he's getting a big party in the form of a virtual livestream event on October 27 at 8 PM ET. Among those scheduled to appear: Elton John, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, Lee Ann Womack, Tom Jones, Joe Walsh, Marty Stuart, former President Bill Clinton, and more. It's hosted by John Stamos, will be broadcast on JLL's Facebook and YouTube and will be raising money for Christian humanitarian organization World Vision.

The birthday celebration will also reunite Jerry with his famous cousins -- televangelist Jimmy Swaggart and country legend Mickey Gilley -- who were all born within a year of each other in Ferriday, Louisiana. This will be the first time the three of them will be in the same room in 40 years.

Jerry suffered a stroke in 2019 but taught himself to play piano again, and recorded a new gospel album earlier this year with producer T-Bone Burnett which has yet to be released. Burnett and filmmaker Thelma & Louise screenwriter Callie Khouri are also working on a career-spanning Jerry Lee Lewis documentary. Stay tuned.