Elton John’s final US show will stream live on Disney+ w/ guests Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee, & Brandi Carlile

Elton John's extended, postponed "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" finally wraps up its North American leg with three shows at L.A.'s Dodger Stadium next week. He's announced that his final North American performance (11/20) will feature some very special guests: Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee, and Brandi Carlile. Dua collaborated with Elton on this year's "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)," Kiki Dee dueted with Elton on 1976 worldwide smash "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," and Brandi Carlile joined Elton on "Simple Things" off his 2021 album The Lockdown Sessions (they became friends after Brandi hosted his 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party).

If you can't make it to the show, "Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium" will stream on Disney+ on Sunday, November 20, at 11 PM ET/ 8 PM PT. It will be preceded by a "Countdown to Elton Live" special featuring fan messages and interviews with Elton and more. Watch the trailer for the three-hour concert special below.