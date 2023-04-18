Elvis Costello adds a horn section and more dates to tour with Nick Lowe
Elvis Costello & The Imposters will be on the “We're All Going On A Summer Holiday” Tour this summer with Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets. The Imposters will be augmented by guitarist Charlie Sexton, and they've just announced that a horn section -- trumpet player/arranger Michael Leonhart, saxophonist Donny McCaslin, and trombonist Ray Mason -- will also be joining the band on the last seven dates of the tour.
They've also added a few shows since the first announcement, including a second NYC show at Beacon Theatre on July 13. (The 7/12 Beacon show is all but sold out.) Tickets for that go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 AM.
Updated dates are below.
Elvis Costello & The Imposters / Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets - 2023 Tour Dates
Wed Jun 07 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Fri Jun 09 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Sat Jun 10 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sun Jun 11 – Reno, NV – Silver Legacy Casino Reno
Tue Jun 13 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Theatre
Wed Jun 14 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Theatre
Fri Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
Sat Jun 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
Sun Jun 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Tue Jun 20 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
Wed Jun 21 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
Fri Jun 23 – Hammond, IN – The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
Sat Jun 24 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest
Sun Jun 25 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center
Tue Jun 27 – Interlochen, MI – Kresge Auditorium
Wed Jun 28 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 01 – Lenox, MA – Tanglewood
Sun Jul 02 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Wed Jul 05 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Thu Jul 06 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sat Jul 08 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre
Sun Jul 09 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric
Wed Jul 12 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
Thu Jul 13 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
Fri Jul 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia