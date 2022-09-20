Elvis Costello announces 10-show “100 Songs and More” NYC residency

Elvis Costello has detailed his 10-show residency at NYC Gramercy Theatre from February 9 - 22 he's calling "100 Songs and More" where "each night will tell a different tale." Each night will have a completely different setlist -- no repeats -- and the first five shows are Elvis solo, while the second five he'll be joined by Attractions/Imposters keyboardist Steve Nieve on piano.

Elvis has already announced 10 of the songs he'll be playing at each of the 10 shows and promised there will be "at least 10 more" played. From the press release: "Apart from a printed program of ten songs per night, Costello will select a number of other tunes to be played impromptu, completing each performance without repeating any songs from the printed program over the ten-night stand, although it's safe to assume that a couple of well-known tunes may serve as an encore." In a limerick Elvis Wrote about the residency, he also says "Let’s just set up the chair or two and play / In case some friends turn up along the way."

You can check out the dates and the announced songs for each, along with Elvis' limerick in full, below. Tickets for all 10 shows -- along with a 10-day pass -- go on sale Friday, September 23 with a Citi cardmember presale starting today (9/20) at 10 AM.

For ten nights at the Gramercy Theatre

I’ll name ten songs to set the scene

I’ll play those ten and then ten more

Shake off the old routine Each night will tell a different tale

So come to one or come to all

“100 Songs” is what I promise

But twice that number is quite a haul I will start this stand alone, that’s fine

Nights One to Five, the Feast Day of St. Valentine

Steve Nieve will join me for Nights Six, Seven, Eight & Nine

But what else may happen is a secret of mine

Let’s just set up the chair or two and play

In case some friends turn up along the way

“100 Songs and More" Dates and Programme

Thursday, Feb. 9th - Elvis Costello Solo - Night One

1. Welcome To The Working Week

2. Hoover Factory

3. Red Shoes

4. Stranger In The House

5. Poison Moon

6. Wave A White Flag

7. Radio Sweetheart

8. Mystery Dance

9. Cheap Reward

10. Alison

And At Least Ten More!

Friday, Feb. 10th - Elvis Costello Solo - Night Two

1. Jack Of All Parades

2. Watch Your Step

3. Home Is Anywhere You Hang Your Head

4. New Amsterdam

5. Battered Old Bird

6. Last Boat Leaving

7. Little Palaces

8. Red Cotton

9. Sulphur To Sugarcane

10. Sleep Of The Just

And At Least Ten More!

Saturday, Feb. 11th - Elvis Costello Solo - Night Three

1. Complicated Shadows

2. Less Than Zero

3. The River In Reverse

4. Bullets For The New-Born King

5. We Are All Cowards Now

6. She’s Pulling Out The Pin

7. Stations Of The Cross

8. Brilliant Mistake

9. The Scarlet Tide

10. That Day Is Done

And At Least Ten More!

Monday, Feb. 13th - Elvis Costello Solo - Night Four

1. 45

2. Stella Hurt

3. Black & White World

4. Ghost Train

5. Church Underground

6. God’s Comic

7. Suit Of Lights

8. Jimmie Standing In The Rain

9. Dr. Watson, I Presume

10. I Want To Vanish

And At Least Ten More!

Tuesday, Feb. 14th - Elvis Costello Solo - Night Five

1. I Hope You’re Happy Now

2. Watch Your Step

3. Blue Chair

4. Dishonour The Stars

5. Toledo

6. High Fidelity

7. Stripping Paper

8. Riot Act

9. Beyond Belief

10. Indoor Fireworks

And At Least Ten More!

Thursday, Feb 16th - Elvis Costello with Steve Nieve - Night Six

1. Accidents Will Happen

2. Just A Memory

3. Suspect My Tears

4. The Loved Ones

5. Motel Matches

6. All Grown Up

7. Long Honeymoon

8. You Shouldn’t Look At Me That Way

9. Veronica

10. God Give Me Strength

And At Least Ten More!

Friday, Feb. 17th - Elvis Costello with Steve Nieve - Night Seven

1. Shot With His Own Gun

2. Still

3. When I Was Cruel No.2

4. The Whirlwind

5. Isabelle In Tears

6. Town Cryer

7. I’ll Wear It Proudly

8. The Comedians

9. My Dark Life

10. This House Is Empty Now

And At Least Ten More!

Saturday, Feb. 19th - Elvis Costello with Steve Nieve - Night Eight

1. Talking In The Dark

2. London’s Brilliant Parade

3. I’m In The Mood Again

4. So Like Candy

5. He’s Given Me Things

6. Almost Blue

7. I Still Have That Other Girl

8. Favorite Hour

9. April 5th.

10. The Birds Will Still Be Singing

And At Least Ten More!

Monday, Feb. 20th - Elvis Costello with Steve Nieve - Night Nine

1. In The Darkest Place

2. All This Useless Beauty

3. Hey Clock-face

4. You’ll Never Be A Man

5. The Last Confession Of Vivian Whip

6. Country Darkness

7. Deep Dark Truthful Mirror

8. Shipbuilding

9. All The Rage

10. Couldn’t Call It Unexpected No.4

And At Least Ten More!

Wednesday, Feb. 22nd - Finale - Night Ten

1. Radio Radio

2. Greenshirt

3. Hetty O’Hara Confidential

4. Everyday I Write The Book

5. The Boy Named If

6. Lipstick Vogue

7. Watching The Detectives

8. What If I Can’t Give You Anything But Love?

9. Man Out Of Time

10. I Want You

And At Least Ten More!