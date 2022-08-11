Elvis Costello announces 10-show NYC residency, brings Rusty to The Tonight Show

Elvis Costello reunited with Allan Mayes to bring back their early-'70s band Rusty for a new album, The Resurrection of Rust, in June. Rusty made their television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (8/10), playing their cover of Elvis' current tourmate Nick Lowe's "Surrender to the Rhythm" off the new album, and talking about the reunion.

Costello also used the appearance to announce that he's doing a 10-show residency in NYC next year, happening at Gramercy Theatre and beginning in February. "I’m gonna print a list of 10 songs a night that’s gonna give you the clue of what that night’s gonna be like, and the other 10 songs I’m gonna play are a secret," Costello said."“So you’ll never hear the same song twice, it’s gonna be 200 songs over 10 nights." Stay tuned for more details and ticket information.

Costello's current tour with The Imposters hits NYC tonight (8/11) for a show at The Rooftop at Pier 17. Tickets are on sale now.