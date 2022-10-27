Elvis Costello announces “Elvis in Iceland” destination concert vacation

Elvis Costello has announced "Elvis in Iceland" which he describes as "four days and nights of music and adventure" featuring Elvis and Attractions/Imposters pianist Steve Nieve, that happens May 25-29 in Reykjavík. Old friend and recent tourmate Nick Lowe will also be along for the excursion, and in addition to the music, attendees will be offere "the many wonders of Iceland, from gushing geysers, picturesque waterfalls, and historical sites to Reykjavik’s finest restaurants and top concert venues."

On the music side,"Elvis in Iceland" includes: "a once-in-a-lifetime private performance by Costello and Nieve, exclusively for Elvis In Iceland guests, as well as prime seats for a major concert at Reykjavik’s renowned Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Centre, set for May 28." Attendees are also invited to an exclusive Q&A sessions with Costello and Lowe, a photo opportunity with them and Nieve, and a poster signed by all three.

Also included is a concert by Systur, who are Iceland's most recent entry into the Eurovision Song Contest. Learn more about all of it here.

You can register for Elvis in Iceland now and watch an invitation video from Elvis below.

Before he and Steve Nieve head to Iceland, they'll be in NYC in February for Elvis' 100 Songs And More residency at Gramercy Theatre.

Speaking of music in Iceland, festival Iceland Airwaves happens next week.