Elvis Costello announces tour with Nick Lowe

Elvis Costello & The Imposters recently released new album The Boy Named If that very much has the spirit of his classic albums with The Attractions. He's just announced a North American tour supporting it. "Pete Thomas, Steve Nieve and I have been spinning around like your favorite 45rpm for forty-five years and let's be clear, Davey Faragher isn't anyone's deputy," says Elvis of his band. "The Attractions could have no more made The Boy Named If than we have any desire to time travel back to the 1970s. This is happening right now in 2022, we are coming at you, big as life and twice as ugly."

Dates kick off August 6 at Ohio's Rose Music Center and include shows in Toronto, NYC, Boston, Denver, Salt Lake City, Anaheim, Las Vegas and more. Much of the tour, including the NYC show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on August 11, is with Nick Lowe, who produced many of Elvis' classic early albums and wrote "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding" That's a very enticing double bill. Other stops on the tour are with Nicole Atkins.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed, along with a stream of The Boy Named If, are below.

TOUR DATES - (More dates to be announced)

August 6 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights^

August 8 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall*

August 9 – Buffalo, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater^

August 11 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17*

August 12 – Bensalem, PA @ Xcite Center at Parx Casino

August 13 – Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

August 15 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion*

August 16 – Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater*

August 18 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap*

August 23 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion*

August 25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater*

August 28 – Thousand Oaks, CA @ Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza*

August 30 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim*

September 2 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

September 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels*

^ = Nicole Atkins opening

* = Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets opening