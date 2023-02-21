Elvis Costello brought out all The Imposters for Night 9 of NYC residency (pics, setlist)

While Elvis Costello's "100 Songs and More" residency at NYC's Gramercy Theater was announced as having no repeats across the 10 nights' setlists, he told the crowd on Monday (the penultimate show) that, actually, there would be a few songs that had been played earlier in the run. But they hadn't been played quite like this before at the venue.

In addition to Imposters/Attractions keyboardist Steve Nieve, who has joined Elvis for the back half of the Gramercy residency, he brought out the rest of The Imposters -- drummer Pete Thomas (who was also in The Attractions), and bassist Davey Faragher -- for the second half of the night. Those were not the only special guests either. During the encore, they were also joined by horn players Michael Leonhart, Donny McCaslin, and Stuart Bogie, and vocalist La Marisoul.

When this run was announced, they also announced 10 songs that would be played at each night, but the rulebook was clearly thrown out -- along with "Deep Dark Truthful Mirror" and "Couldn't Call It Unexpected #4" from the announced setlist -- and their set included previously played numbers "Shipbuilding" and "A Face in the Crowd" (from Elvis' in-progress stage musical adaptation of the film of the same name), along with "All This Useless Beauty," "Hey Clockface," "All the Rage," "Monkey to the Man," his cover of "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood," and more.

There was also a tribute to Burt Bacharach with three songs from the just-released The Songs of Bacharach & Costello box set, and the night ended the same as the previous eight shows with "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding." Check out the Night 9 setlist, photos of the show by Edwina Hay and a few fan-shot videos, below.

Elvis and Steve -- and maybe the rest of The Imposters again -- will wrap up the "100 Songs and More" residency on Wednesday (2/22), and then he'll take The Imposters on the road for a short East Coast tour and in May is hosting a destination concert vacation in Iceland.

SETLIST: Elvis Costello @ Gramercy Theater 2/20/2023

Blame It on Cain

All This Useless Beauty

You'll Never Be a Man

Rocking Horse Road

Trick Out the Truth

What Is It That I Need That I Don't Already Have?

Distorted Angel

Hey Clockface/How Can You Face Me?

The Last Confession of Vivian Whip

Fallen

You Lie Sweetly

In the Darkest Place

You Can Have Her

My Thief

Do You Want to Know a Secret

Surrender to the Rhythm

You Belong to Me

Country Darkness

Monkey to Man

That's Not the Part of Him You're Leaving

Poisoned Rose

A Face in the Crowd

All the Rage

Encore:

Shipbuilding

Cinco Minutos Con Vos

Detonantes (Little Triggers)

Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood

(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding