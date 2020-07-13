Elvis Costello, Joan Jett, Preservation Hall Jazz Band playing benefit livestream for MTF

On Saturday, July 18 at 8 PM ET, the Musician Treatment Foundation is hosting a benefit livestream. It's hosted by Sirius XM radio host, Seth Rudetsky and will feature performances from Elvis Costello, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and more, as well as messages from Thor Harris, Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath, and others. You can view the full lineup and watch a video about the event below.

The Musician Treatment Foundation "assists in providing surgical and nonsurgical care for the shoulder, elbow, and hand injuries of uninsured and underinsured professional musicians so they can maintain their livelihoods and keep the music playing for us all," they write. "MTF is dedicated to fostering a world that cares for its injured musicians regardless of their ability to pay."

You can register for a free ticket and join the livestream here. They're also taking donations and selling bandanas and t-shirts through the same link.

Speaking of Elvis Costello, he released "Hetty O'Hara," his second single of 2020, on Friday.