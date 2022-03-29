Elvis Costello, Lucinda Williams, Waxahatchee, more playing Out of Space Fest 2022

Evanston, IL venue SPACE has announced the return of its annual outdoor Out of Space Fest for its fifth season, happening on August 4-7 at Canal Shores and September 1-4 at Temperance Brew Co. They've revealed the lineup for the August shows, which feature Jenny Lewis and Trampled by Turtles on August 4 (tickets), Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets and Nicole Atkins on August 5 (tickets), Lucinda Williams and Waxahatchee with Liam Kazar on August 6 (tickets), and Buddy Guy with Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd & The Monsters and Bobby Rush on August 7 (tickets).

Tickets go on sale Friday, April at 10 AM CT, with various presales starting Wednesday, March 30 at 10 AM CT.

