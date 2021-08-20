Elvis Costello making documentary about ‘Spanish Model’ album (watch the trailer)

Elvis Costello will release Spanish Model in a few weeks, an album that takes This Year's Model, his classic first album with The Attractions, and puts puts new Spanish language vocals over the original backing tracks, featuring a wide variety of Latin pop and rock artists. To go along with the album, Elvis commissioned filmmaker Jose Tillan to capture its making for a Spanish Model documentary shorts series.

“I love the humour and heart that Jose has caught in this film,” Elvis says. “It’s been great to hear all these voices and see the faces of our new friends. The whole gang’s here. One last time with feeling.”

Tillan says, "This is such a unique and completely new concept, which made the process of storytelling both challenging and adventurous. It is amazing how the DNA of the original album – both the music and themes – totally resonate with Spanish speaking artists and audiences.”

The first episode of the series drops September 9 but you can watch the trailer now. They clearly had a lot of fun with this, and you can can feel Costello's dry wit running through out. Watch that, and check out a few songs from Spanish Model, below.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters, which includes The Attractions' Steve Nieve and Pete Thomas, will be on tour this fall.

You can get Elvis Costello & The Attractions' Get Happy!! and Blood and Chocolate on vinyl in our store.