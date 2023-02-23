Elvis Costello played 10 show at Gramercy Theatre (setlists & video for whole residency)
Elvis Costello just completed his 10-show "100 Songs And More" residency at Gramercy Theatre. The original announced concept was that there would be no repeat songs between shows, announcing 10 songs of the setlist from each show when the run was announced, and promising at least 10 more at each night. In practice, Elvis deviated from this almost immediately, switching things up to fit themes and special guests.
The first five shows were billed as solo shows with the next five being with Steve Nieve. Steve ended up showing up straight from the airport halfway through Night 5 (Valentines Day), and the rest of The Imposters joined halfway through Night 9; along with guitarist Charlie Sexton, they were there for all of the final show. A few highlights:
- Elvis paid tribute to his friend and collaborator Burt Bacharach, who died the day of the first show at age 94, at every night of the residency.
- Night 1 focused on material Elvis wrote, or was influenced by, leading up to his 1977 debut album, My Aim is True
- For Night 2 (2/10), Elvis was joined for the second half of the night by Eleanor Whitmore on fiddle / vocals, Brigid Kaelin on accordion, musical saw, piano, and vocals, Colin Nairne on mandolin, Bob Dylan sideman Tony Garnier on double bass, and Kara Doyle on uilleann pipes & whistle
- Night 3 (2/13) featured a performance of the songs from Elvis' in-the-works stage musical adaptation of classic film A Face in the Crowd with collaborator Rob Mathes and cast of the production.
- Elvis and Steve Nieve were joined by the horn section of Michael Leonhart, Donny McCaslin and Stuart Bogie at the end of Night 8 (also with JSWISS) & Night 9 (with La Marisoul and Ray Mason).
Check out setlists for every show via Setlist.fm, plus videos, below. We also posted full sets of photos for Night 5, Night 9 and Night 10.
With The Imposters in tow, Elvis starts a short East Coast tour tonight in Bethlehem, PA, and they play Montclair, NJ's The Wellmont Theater on February 26, Kingston, NY's Ulster PAC on March 2, and Port Chester's The Capitol Theatre on March 3.
SETLIST: Elvis Costello @ Gramercy Theatre 2/09/2023 ("100 Songs And More" Night 1)
Welcome to the Working Week
Miracle Man
Hoover Factory
(The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes
Stranger in the House
I Can't Turn It Off
Sneaky Feelings
Imagination (Is a Powerful Deceiver)
Domino (Van Morrison cover)
Living in Paradise
Baby It's You (Burt Bacharach cover)
Poison Moon
Dupree's Diamond Blues (Grateful Dead cover)
Wave a White Flag
I'm Not Angry
Anyone Who Had a Heart (Burt Bacharach cover)
Radio Sweetheart / Jackie Wilson Said (I'm in Heaven When You Smile)
Mystery Dance
Mr. Moon (Clover cover)
No Dancing
Cheap Reward
Alison
Encore:
Please Stay (Burt Bacharach cover)
(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding
--
SETLIST: Elvis Costello @ Gramercy Theatre 2/10/2023 ("100 Songs And More" Night 2)
Jack of All Parades
Watch Your Step
Home Is Anywhere You Hang Your Head
My Little Blue Window
Heathen Town
New Amsterdam
Deportee
Last Boat Leaving
Battered Old Bird
The Other Side of Summer
Red Cotton
I Can't Stand Up for Falling Down
Rest of set with Kara Doyle, Tony Garnier, Brigid Kaelin, Colin Nairne & Eleanor Whitmore
American Without Tears
Any King's Shilling
Little Palaces
Long Journey Home (The Chieftains cover)
The Crooked Line
Dirty Rotten Shame
Sulphur to Sugarcane
Sleep of the Just
The Scarlet Tide
(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding
--
SETLIST: Elvis Costello @ Gramercy Theatre 2/11/2023 ("100 Songs And More" Night 3)
Complicated Shadows
Kinder Murder
Alibi
Less Than Zero
Hidden Shame (Johnny Cash cover)
The Delivery Man
Bullets for the New Born King
All These Strangers
Oliver's Army (New 2023 lyrics)
Bedlam
She's Pulling Out the Pin
Ascension Day
Brilliant Mistake
Let Him Dangle
Stations of the Cross
That Day Is Done (Paul McCartney cover)
Night Rally
The River in Reverse (with Endea Owens)
Weird Nightmare (Charles Mingus cover) (with Endea Owens)
One Bell Ringing (with Endea Owens)
Break:
My Mood Swings (with Endea Owens)
We Are All Cowards Now (with Endea Owens)
(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding (with Endea Owens)
--
SETLIST: Elvis Costello @ Gramercy Theatre 2/13/2023 ("100 Songs And More" Night 4)
45
Stella Hurt
Mexican Divorce (Burt Bacharach cover)
Dr. Watson, I Presume
I Want to Vanish
Walkin' My Baby Back Home (Roy Turk / Fred E. Ahlert cover)
Down Among the Wines and Spirits
Black and White World
Mr. Feathers
A Voice in the Dark
Ghost Train
Radio Soul
A Slow Drag With Josephine
Under Lime
Church Underground
God's Comic
Suit of Lights
Jimmie Standing in the Rain
A Face In The Crowd
with Rob Mathes and the cast of A Face in the Crowd
This Uneasy Hour
American Mirror
He Makes My Water Boil
Big Stars Have Tumbled
Burn the Paper Down to Ash
(with Rebecca Lovell)
Vitajex
Blood & Hot Sauce
A Face in the Crowd
(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding (With Rebecca Lovell of Larkin Poe)
--
SETLIST: Elvis Costello @ Gramercy Theatre 2/14/2023 ("100 Songs And More" Night 5)
This Year's Girl
Starting to Come to Me
I Hope You're Happy Now
Our Little Angel
King of Confidence
Blue Chair
Harry Worth
Home Truth
I Dreamed of My Old Lover
Dishonour the Stars
After the Fall
Toledo (Elvis Costello with Burt Bacharach cover)
Beyond Belief
My Three Sons
The Puppet Has Cut His Strings
Stripping Paper
The Greatest Love
I'll Wear It Proudly
Crimes of Paris (Steve Nieve joins for rest of set)
Adieu Paris (L'envie des étoiles)
Isabelle in Tears
High Fidelity
Riot Act
A Good Year for the Roses (George Jones cover)
Indoor Fireworks
My Funny Valentine
(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding
--
SETLIST: Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve @ Gramercy Theatre 2/16/2023 ("100 Songs And More" Night 6)
Accidents Will Happen
The Loved Ones
Suspect My Tears
I Just Don't Know What to Do With Myself (Burt Bacharach cover)
Photographs Can Lie
Just a Memory
Motel Matches
All Grown Up
Byline
Burnt Sugar Is So Bitter
The Final Mrs. Curtain
Unwanted Number
The Long Honeymoon
You Shouldn't Look at Me That Way
What's Her Name Today?
God Give Me Strength
Encore:
Veronica
Mr. Crescent
How Much I Lied (Gram Parsons cover)
I'm Your Toy (Gram Parsons cover)
Tiny Steps
Waiting for the End of the World
(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding
--
SETLIST: Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve @ Gramercy Theatre 2/17/2023 ("100 Songs And More" Night 7)
Shot With His Own Gun
Still
Harpies Bizarre
Shabby Doll
The Whirlwind
When It Sings
No Wonder
My Dark Life
You Little Fool
My Most Beautiful Mistake
Party Girl
Still Too Soon to Know
Temptation
Town Cryer
The Comedians
Don't Look Now
This House Is Empty Now
Encore:
Pretty Words
When I Was Cruel No. 2
Poor Napoleon
In Another Room
(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding
--
SETLIST: Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve @ Gramercy Theatre 2/19/2023 ("100 Songs And More" Night 8)
Talking in the Dark
Black Sails in the Sunset
Love Field
So Like Candy
The Beat
London's Brilliant Parade
The Other End (Of the Telescope) (’Til Tuesday cover)
Paint the Red Rose Blue
Human Hands
Hurry Down Doomsday (The Bugs Are Taking Over)
April 5th
Kid About It
I Still Have That Other Girl
He's Given Me Things
Look Up Again
Favourite Hour
The Birds Will Still Be Singing
(Elvis Costello and The Brodsky Quartet cover)
Encore:
Pills and Soap (With horn section - Michael Leonhart, Donny McCaslin and Stuart Bogie)
I Do (Zula’s Song) (With horn section - Michael Leonhart, Donny McCaslin, and Stuart Bogie)
Come the Meantimes (With horn section - Michael Leonhart, Donny McCaslin, and Stuart Bogie) (also with JSWISS)
Radio Is Everything (With horn section - Michael Leonhart, Donny McCaslin, and Stuart Bogie)
Someone Took the Words Away (With horn section - Michael Leonhart, Donny McCaslin, and Stuart Bogie)
Shut Him Down (Michael Leonhart Orchestra cover) (With horn section - Michael Leonhart, Donny McCaslin, and Stuart Bogie) (also with JSWISS)
I'm in the Mood Again (Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve only)
Almost Blue (With horn section - Michael Leonhart, Donny McCaslin, and Stuart Bogie)
(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding (With horn section - Michael Leonhart, Donny McCaslin, and Stuart Bogie) (and JSWISS)
--
SETLIST: Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve @ Gramercy Theatre 2/20/2023 ("100 Songs And More" Night 9)
Blame It on Cain
All This Useless Beauty
You'll Never Be a Man
Rocking Horse Road
Trick Out the Truth
What Is It That I Need That I Don't Already Have?
Distorted Angel
Hey Clockface/How Can You Face Me?
The Last Confession of Vivian Whip
Fallen
You Lie Sweetly
In the Darkest Place
You Can Have Her
My Thief
Do You Want to Know a Secret
Surrender to the Rhythm (The Imposters join for rest of the set)
You Belong to Me
Country Darkness
Monkey to Man
That's Not the Part of Him You're Leaving
Poisoned Rose
A Face in the Crowd
All the Rage
Encore:
Shipbuilding
Cinco Minutos Con Vos
Detonantes (Little Triggers)
Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood
(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding
--
SETLIST: Elvis Costello & The Imposters @ Gramercy Theatre 2/22/2023 ("100 Songs And More" Night 10)
Radio Radio
Green Shirt
American Gangster Time
Hetty O'Hara Confidential
Either Side of the Same Town
The Death of Magic Thinking
New Lace Sleeves
The Boy Named If
Everyday I Write the Book
Tipsy Woman
Penelope Halfpenny
Uncomplicated
Newspaper Pane
Lipstick Vogue
Watching the Detectives
Couldn't Call It Unexpected No. 4
Deep Dark Truthful Mirror
The Man You Love to Hate
Clubland
Mistook Me For a Friend
(I Don't Want to Go to) Chelsea
What if I Can't Give You Anything but Love?
Encore:
Man Out of Time
Farewell, OK
Alison
Magnificent Hurt
Pump It Up
(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding
(Brinsley Schwarz cover)
I Want You (with “I Want You (She’s So Heavy),” “Say A Little Prayer” and "Believe to My Soul")