Elvis Costello played 10 show at Gramercy Theatre (setlists & video for whole residency)

Elvis Costello just completed his 10-show "100 Songs And More" residency at Gramercy Theatre. The original announced concept was that there would be no repeat songs between shows, announcing 10 songs of the setlist from each show when the run was announced, and promising at least 10 more at each night. In practice, Elvis deviated from this almost immediately, switching things up to fit themes and special guests.

The first five shows were billed as solo shows with the next five being with Steve Nieve. Steve ended up showing up straight from the airport halfway through Night 5 (Valentines Day), and the rest of The Imposters joined halfway through Night 9; along with guitarist Charlie Sexton, they were there for all of the final show. A few highlights:

Elvis paid tribute to his friend and collaborator Burt Bacharach, who died the day of the first show at age 94, at every night of the residency.

Night 1 focused on material Elvis wrote, or was influenced by, leading up to his 1977 debut album, My Aim is True

For Night 2 (2/10), Elvis was joined for the second half of the night by Eleanor Whitmore on fiddle / vocals, Brigid Kaelin on accordion, musical saw, piano, and vocals, Colin Nairne on mandolin, Bob Dylan sideman Tony Garnier on double bass, and Kara Doyle on uilleann pipes & whistle

on fiddle / vocals, on accordion, musical saw, piano, and vocals, on mandolin, Bob Dylan sideman on double bass, and on uilleann pipes & whistle Night 3 (2/13) featured a performance of the songs from Elvis' in-the-works stage musical adaptation of classic film A Face in the Crowd with collaborator Rob Mathes and cast of the production.

and cast of the production. Elvis and Steve Nieve were joined by the horn section of Michael Leonhart, Donny McCaslin and Stuart Bogie at the end of Night 8 (also with JSWISS) & Night 9 (with La Marisoul and Ray Mason).

Check out setlists for every show via Setlist.fm, plus videos, below. We also posted full sets of photos for Night 5, Night 9 and Night 10.

With The Imposters in tow, Elvis starts a short East Coast tour tonight in Bethlehem, PA, and they play Montclair, NJ's The Wellmont Theater on February 26, Kingston, NY's Ulster PAC on March 2, and Port Chester's The Capitol Theatre on March 3.

SETLIST: Elvis Costello @ Gramercy Theatre 2/09/2023 ("100 Songs And More" Night 1)

Welcome to the Working Week

Miracle Man

Hoover Factory

(The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes

Stranger in the House

I Can't Turn It Off

Sneaky Feelings

Imagination (Is a Powerful Deceiver)

Domino (Van Morrison cover)

Living in Paradise

Baby It's You (Burt Bacharach cover)

Poison Moon

Dupree's Diamond Blues (Grateful Dead cover)

Wave a White Flag

I'm Not Angry

Anyone Who Had a Heart (Burt Bacharach cover)

Radio Sweetheart / Jackie Wilson Said (I'm in Heaven When You Smile)

Mystery Dance

Mr. Moon (Clover cover)

No Dancing

Cheap Reward

Alison

Encore:

Please Stay (Burt Bacharach cover)

(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding

--

SETLIST: Elvis Costello @ Gramercy Theatre 2/10/2023 ("100 Songs And More" Night 2)

Jack of All Parades

Watch Your Step

Home Is Anywhere You Hang Your Head

My Little Blue Window

Heathen Town

New Amsterdam

Deportee

Last Boat Leaving

Battered Old Bird

The Other Side of Summer

Red Cotton

I Can't Stand Up for Falling Down

Rest of set with Kara Doyle, Tony Garnier, Brigid Kaelin, Colin Nairne & Eleanor Whitmore

American Without Tears

Any King's Shilling

Little Palaces

Long Journey Home (The Chieftains cover)

The Crooked Line

Dirty Rotten Shame

Sulphur to Sugarcane

Sleep of the Just

The Scarlet Tide

(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding

--

SETLIST: Elvis Costello @ Gramercy Theatre 2/11/2023 ("100 Songs And More" Night 3)

Complicated Shadows

Kinder Murder

Alibi

Less Than Zero

Hidden Shame (Johnny Cash cover)

The Delivery Man

Bullets for the New Born King

All These Strangers

Oliver's Army (New 2023 lyrics)

Bedlam

She's Pulling Out the Pin

Ascension Day

Brilliant Mistake

Let Him Dangle

Stations of the Cross

That Day Is Done (Paul McCartney cover)

Night Rally

The River in Reverse (with Endea Owens)

Weird Nightmare (Charles Mingus cover) (with Endea Owens)

One Bell Ringing (with Endea Owens)

Break:

My Mood Swings (with Endea Owens)

We Are All Cowards Now (with Endea Owens)

(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding (with Endea Owens)

--

SETLIST: Elvis Costello @ Gramercy Theatre 2/13/2023 ("100 Songs And More" Night 4)

45

Stella Hurt

Mexican Divorce (Burt Bacharach cover)

Dr. Watson, I Presume

I Want to Vanish

Walkin' My Baby Back Home (Roy Turk / Fred E. Ahlert cover)

Down Among the Wines and Spirits

Black and White World

Mr. Feathers

A Voice in the Dark

Ghost Train

Radio Soul

A Slow Drag With Josephine

Under Lime

Church Underground

God's Comic

Suit of Lights

Jimmie Standing in the Rain

A Face In The Crowd

with Rob Mathes and the cast of A Face in the Crowd

This Uneasy Hour

American Mirror

He Makes My Water Boil

Big Stars Have Tumbled

Burn the Paper Down to Ash

(with Rebecca Lovell)

Vitajex

Blood & Hot Sauce

A Face in the Crowd

(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding (With Rebecca Lovell of Larkin Poe)

--

SETLIST: Elvis Costello @ Gramercy Theatre 2/14/2023 ("100 Songs And More" Night 5)

This Year's Girl

Starting to Come to Me

I Hope You're Happy Now

Our Little Angel

King of Confidence

Blue Chair

Harry Worth

Home Truth

I Dreamed of My Old Lover

Dishonour the Stars

After the Fall

Toledo (Elvis Costello with Burt Bacharach cover)

Beyond Belief

My Three Sons

The Puppet Has Cut His Strings

Stripping Paper

The Greatest Love

I'll Wear It Proudly

Crimes of Paris (Steve Nieve joins for rest of set)

Adieu Paris (L'envie des étoiles)

Isabelle in Tears

High Fidelity

Riot Act

A Good Year for the Roses (George Jones cover)

Indoor Fireworks

My Funny Valentine

(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding

--

SETLIST: Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve @ Gramercy Theatre 2/16/2023 ("100 Songs And More" Night 6)

Accidents Will Happen

The Loved Ones

Suspect My Tears

I Just Don't Know What to Do With Myself (Burt Bacharach cover)

Photographs Can Lie

Just a Memory

Motel Matches

All Grown Up

Byline

Burnt Sugar Is So Bitter

The Final Mrs. Curtain

Unwanted Number

The Long Honeymoon

You Shouldn't Look at Me That Way

What's Her Name Today?

God Give Me Strength

Encore:

Veronica

Mr. Crescent

How Much I Lied (Gram Parsons cover)

I'm Your Toy (Gram Parsons cover)

Tiny Steps

Waiting for the End of the World

(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding

--

SETLIST: Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve @ Gramercy Theatre 2/17/2023 ("100 Songs And More" Night 7)

Shot With His Own Gun

Still

Harpies Bizarre

Shabby Doll

The Whirlwind

When It Sings

No Wonder

My Dark Life

You Little Fool

My Most Beautiful Mistake

Party Girl

Still Too Soon to Know

Temptation

Town Cryer

The Comedians

Don't Look Now

This House Is Empty Now

Encore:

Pretty Words

When I Was Cruel No. 2

Poor Napoleon

In Another Room

(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding

--

SETLIST: Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve @ Gramercy Theatre 2/19/2023 ("100 Songs And More" Night 8)

Talking in the Dark

Black Sails in the Sunset

Love Field

So Like Candy

The Beat

London's Brilliant Parade

The Other End (Of the Telescope) (’Til Tuesday cover)

Paint the Red Rose Blue

Human Hands

Hurry Down Doomsday (The Bugs Are Taking Over)

April 5th

Kid About It

I Still Have That Other Girl

He's Given Me Things

Look Up Again

Favourite Hour

The Birds Will Still Be Singing

(Elvis Costello and The Brodsky Quartet cover)

Encore:

Pills and Soap (With horn section - Michael Leonhart, Donny McCaslin and Stuart Bogie)

I Do (Zula’s Song) (With horn section - Michael Leonhart, Donny McCaslin, and Stuart Bogie)

Come the Meantimes (With horn section - Michael Leonhart, Donny McCaslin, and Stuart Bogie) (also with JSWISS)

Radio Is Everything (With horn section - Michael Leonhart, Donny McCaslin, and Stuart Bogie)

Someone Took the Words Away (With horn section - Michael Leonhart, Donny McCaslin, and Stuart Bogie)

Shut Him Down (Michael Leonhart Orchestra cover) (With horn section - Michael Leonhart, Donny McCaslin, and Stuart Bogie) (also with JSWISS)

I'm in the Mood Again (Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve only)

Almost Blue (With horn section - Michael Leonhart, Donny McCaslin, and Stuart Bogie)

(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding (With horn section - Michael Leonhart, Donny McCaslin, and Stuart Bogie) (and JSWISS)

--

SETLIST: Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve @ Gramercy Theatre 2/20/2023 ("100 Songs And More" Night 9)

Blame It on Cain

All This Useless Beauty

You'll Never Be a Man

Rocking Horse Road

Trick Out the Truth

What Is It That I Need That I Don't Already Have?

Distorted Angel

Hey Clockface/How Can You Face Me?

The Last Confession of Vivian Whip

Fallen

You Lie Sweetly

In the Darkest Place

You Can Have Her

My Thief

Do You Want to Know a Secret

Surrender to the Rhythm (The Imposters join for rest of the set)

You Belong to Me

Country Darkness

Monkey to Man

That's Not the Part of Him You're Leaving

Poisoned Rose

A Face in the Crowd

All the Rage

Encore:

Shipbuilding

Cinco Minutos Con Vos

Detonantes (Little Triggers)

Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood

(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding

--

SETLIST: Elvis Costello & The Imposters @ Gramercy Theatre 2/22/2023 ("100 Songs And More" Night 10)

Radio Radio

Green Shirt

American Gangster Time

Hetty O'Hara Confidential

Either Side of the Same Town

The Death of Magic Thinking

New Lace Sleeves

The Boy Named If

Everyday I Write the Book

Tipsy Woman

Penelope Halfpenny

Uncomplicated

Newspaper Pane

Lipstick Vogue

Watching the Detectives

Couldn't Call It Unexpected No. 4

Deep Dark Truthful Mirror

The Man You Love to Hate

Clubland

Mistook Me For a Friend

(I Don't Want to Go to) Chelsea

What if I Can't Give You Anything but Love?

Encore:

Man Out of Time

Farewell, OK

Alison

Magnificent Hurt

Pump It Up

(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding

(Brinsley Schwarz cover)

I Want You (with “I Want You (She’s So Heavy),” “Say A Little Prayer” and "Believe to My Soul")