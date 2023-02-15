Elvis Costello played Valentine’s Day with Steve Nieve at Night 5 of his NYC residency (pics, setlist)

Elvis Costello is halfway through his 10-night "100 Songs And More" residency at NYC's Gramercy Theater where he's playing a completely different set each night, no repeats, where "each night will tell a different tale." At previous shows, he's been bringing out special guests who join him for a few songs, but on Tuesday night Elvis let the crowd know that he was the special guest, and given it was Valentine's Day, he was playing a set of love songs. One of those was "Toledo," which he co-wrote with the late, great Burt Bacharach, to whom he dedicated the song (and paid tribute to at the first night of the residency). Elvis is one of rock's great raconteurs and his banter can be worth the price of admission alone, and it's also fun to hear him rework songs, like Attractions' classic "I Hope You're Happy Now" which he transformed here into a ballad.

There actually was a special guest, though. Imposters and Attractions keyboardist Steve Nieve, who came straight to the theater from his Air France flight, joined Elvis for the last third of the show, which included "High Fidelity," a cover of George Jones' "A Good Year for the Roses," "Indoor Fireworks," "My Funny Valentine," "I'll Wear it Proudly," and "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding" which has closed every show so far. Check out the setlist below.

For this residency, Gramercy Theater has been redubbed Elvis House, with the titles of Costello songs printed on the stair steps and other special decorations, plus an extra large merch area with signed items, test pressings and more. Check out photos by P Squared from Night 5 along with the setlist below.

Steve Nieve will join Elvis for the remaining five Gramercy Theater shows which resume Thursday (2/16) and run through February 22. Some resale tickets are available. Right after this residency, Elvis will take The Imposters on the road for a short tour and in May is hosting a destination concert vacation in Iceland.

SETLIST: Elvis Costello @ Gramercy Theater 2/14/2023

This Year's Girl

Starting to Come to Me

I Hope You're Happy Now

Our Little Angel

King of Confidence

Blue Chair

Harry Worth

Home Truth

I Dreamed of My Old Lover

Dishonour the Stars

After the Fall

Toledo (Elvis Costello with Burt Bacharach cover)

Beyond Belief

My Three Sons

The Puppet Has Cut His Strings

Stripping Paper

The Greatest Love

I'll Wear It Proudly

Crimes of Paris

Adieu Paris (L'envie des étoiles)

Isabelle in Tears

High Fidelity

Riot Act

A Good Year for the Roses (George Jones cover)

Indoor Fireworks

My Funny Valentine

(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding