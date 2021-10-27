Elvis Costello preps new album ‘The Boy Named If’ – listen to “Magnificent Hurt”

Elvis Costello & The Imposters will release new album The Boy Named If which will be out January 14 via Capitol/EMI. Elvis, who co-produced the album with Sebastian Krys, says “The full title of this record is ‘The Boy Named If (And Other Children’s Stories).’ ‘IF’ is a nickname for your imaginary friend; your secret self, the one who knows everything you deny, the one you blame for the shattered crockery and the hearts you break, even your own.”

Elvis goes on to say that the 13 tracks "take us from the last days of a bewildered boyhood to that mortifying moment when you are told to stop acting like a child - which for most men (and perhaps a few gals too) can be any time in the next fifty years." The first single from the album is "Magnificent Hurt," a pumped up rocker that has the energy you associate with Elvis' early days. Listen to that below.

Elvis Costello has been on a hot streak lately, and The Boy Named If is his sixth release since October 20. The most recent of those was the Spanish language version of This Year's Model remodeled as Spanish Model.

You can catch Elvis Costello & The Imposters (which includes original Attractions members Pete Thomas and Steve Nieve) on the "Hello Again" tour right now, which hit Port Chester's Capitol Theater on Tuesday night and has upcoming stops in Chicago, Phoenix, Los Angeles and more. All dates are listed below.

Track Listing

Farewell, OK

The Boy Named If

Penelope Halfpenny

The Difference

What If I Can’t Give You Anything But Love?

Paint The Red Rose Blue

Mistook Me For A Friend

My Most Beautiful Mistake

Magnificent Hurt

The Man You Love To Hate

The Death Of Magic Thinking

Trick Out The Truth

Mr. Crescent

ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS - "HELLO AGAIN" 2021 TOUR

October 28, 2021 Providence Performing Arts Center - Providence, RI

October 29, 2021 The Music Hall - Portsmouth, NH

October 30, 2021 Tilles Center - Brookville, NY

November 02, 2021 Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor, MI

November 03, 2021 The Chicago Theater - Chicago, IL

November 04, 2021 First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

November 06, 2021 The Sylvee - Madison, WI

November 07, 2021 Murat Theatre at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

November 10, 2021 Arizona Federal Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

November 11, 2021 The Magnolia - San Diego, CA

November 13, 2021 YouTube Theater - Los Angeles, CA

November 14, 2021 Fox Theater - Oakland, CA