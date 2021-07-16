Elvis Costello releasing Spanish version of ‘This Year’s Model’ (listen to “Pump It Up”)

Elvis Costello is presenting a new version of his classic second album, This Year's Model, that features the original 1978 backing tracks by The Attractions but with new vocals by Spanish language artists. It's called Spanish Model, and it was produced by Sebastian Krys, featuring Elsten Torres, Ximena Muñoz, Luis Mitre, Andie Sandoval, Vega, and more. Krys had access to the original master recording and some of these versions go longer than the original album versions, allowing us to hear, as Elvis puts it, “What Happened Next,” including Costello and Mick Jones of The Clash playing tandem rhythm guitar on a coda to “Pump It Up,” and Pete Thomas "almost demolishing his drum kit" at the end of “No Action.” You can listen to the Spanish Model version of "Pump it Up," featuring Juanes, below.

“This Year’s Model is about desire and how that relates to love, fashion and to the male gaze towards women and control, especially in political control over us all,” Costello says in a statement about Spanish Model. “I don't think there's anything that somebody in another language would not have encountered. Some of the lyrics might be a little obscure because I use peculiar English idioms, but I constantly fall in love with records in other languages in which I don't even know one or two courtesy words. What you respond to is the humanity, the pride, the sorrow, the celebration.”

Spanish Model is out September 10 via UMe. Check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

1. No Action – Nina Diaz

2. (Yo No Quiero Ir A) Chelsea ((I Don't Want To Go To) Chelsea) - Raquel Sofía y Fuego

3. Yo Te Vi (The Beat) – Draco Rosa

4. Pump It Up – Juanes

5. Detonantes (Little Triggers) – La Marisoul

6. Tu Eres Para Mi (You Belong To Me) – Luis Fonsi

7. Hand In Hand – Francisca Valenzuela y Luis Humberto Navejas

8. La Chica de Hoy (This Year's Girl) – Cami

9. Mentira (Lip Service) – Pablo López

10. Viviendo en el Paraiso (Living In Paradise) – Jesse & Joy

11. Lipstick Vogue – Morat

12. La Turba (Night Rally) – Jorge Drexler

13. Llorar (Big Tears) – Sebastián Yatra

14. Radio Radio – Fito Páez

15. Crawling To The U.S.A. - Gian Marco y Nicole Zignago

16. Se Esta Perdiendo La Inocencia (Running Out Of Angels) - Vega