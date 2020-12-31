Elvis Costello says “Farewell, OK 2020″ (listen)

In a very divisive year one thing most of us can agree on is we're glad its over. Certainly Elvis Costello does, and he's written a song about it. "Farewell, OK 2020" is a bluesy rave-up with Elvis in poison pen mode:

Well I hand in the rhythm along the barroom wall

And the rumble of the bass through the entrance hall

And the door flung open to a mask or a cry

I can’t shake the sound of how could you or why

Can’t get the stain off my hands ever since

From the pink marble pillar past the curtain of chintz

Listen below.

Elvis released Hey Clockface back on October, and reissued Armed Forces for its 40th anniversary.