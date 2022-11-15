Elvis Costello & The Imposters announce 2023 US tour

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have announced a 2023 North American tour happening in late winter and hitting East Coast cities including DC, Charlottesville, Atlantic City, Montclair, Kingston, Port Chester and more. All dates are listed below.

The Montclair show is at The Wellmont Theater on February 26, the Kingston Show is at the Ulster PAC on March 2, and Port Chester is at The Capitol Theatre on March 3. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM.

The tour kicks off immediately after Elvis' "100 Songs and More" residency at Gramercy Theater.

Elvis is also hosting a destination concert vacation in Iceland.

ELVIS COSTELLO - 2023 TOUR DATES

100 Songs and More

February 9-22 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

"The Boy Named If & Other Favourites” Tour Dates

February 23 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

February 25 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall

February 26 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

February 28 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

March 2 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center

March 3 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

March 4 – Worcester, MA @ Hanover Theatre

March 6 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall

March 7 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot

March 9 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theater

March 10 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Paramount Theater