Elvis Costello & The Imposters announce fall 2021 tour

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have announced their first tour since COVID. They hit the road in October for their "Hello Again" tour, stopping in Memphis, New Orleans (New Orleans Jazz Fest), Philadelphia, Red Bank NJ, Port Chester NY, Providence, Ann Arbor, Chicago, Madison, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, Oakland, and more. See all dates below.

The dates include two shows at the NYC-area Capitol Theatre on October 25 and 26 in Port Chester (tickets), a Red Bank, NJ show at Count Basie Center for the Arts on October 22 (tickets), and a Los Angeles show at YouTube Theater on October 13 (tickets). Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Thursday, July 22 at 10 AM local time.

According to a press release, the "Hello Again" tour "will also see the first stage performances of songs from the future, as the band time-travel in all directions."

Meanwhile, Costello recently announced a new version of his classic second album This Year's Model with new vocals from Spanish language artists. He also released an EP of French language versions of songs from 2020's Hey Clockface, La Face de Pendule à Coucou.

ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS: 2021 TOUR

10/13 – Memphis, TN @ The Soundstage at Graceland

10/16 - New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

10/19 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/20 - Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater

10/22 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

10/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

10/25 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

10/26 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

10/28 - Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

10/29 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall

10/30 - Brookville, NY @ Tilles Center

11/2 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

11/3 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

11/4 - Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino

11/6 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

11/7 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

11/10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

11/11 - San Diego, CA @ The Magnolia

11/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

11/14 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater