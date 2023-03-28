Elvis Costello & The Imposters announce tour with Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets
Elvis Costello is a road warrior this year and has just announced the “We're All Going On A Summer Holiday” tour which has him and The Imposters joined by guitarist Charlie Sexton, along with old friend and tourmate Nick Lowe backed once again by Los Straitjackets. The tour includes stops in Vancouver, Reno, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Milwaukee, Nashville, Boston, NYC, Philadelphia, and more. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show is at Beacon Theatre on July 12 and tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 AM local time.
Elvis played 10 nights at NYC's Gramercy Theatre back in February and then took The Imposters out for a short East Coast tour. He's also got his Elvis in Iceland destination concert vacation in May.
Elvis Costello & The Imposters - “We're All Going On A Summer Holiday” 2023 Tour Dates
Wed Jun 07 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Fri Jun 09 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Sat Jun 10 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sun Jun 11 – Reno, NV – Silver Legacy Casino Reno
Tue Jun 13 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Theatre
Wed Jun 14 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Theatre
Fri Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
Sat Jun 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
Sun Jun 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Tue Jun 20 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
Wed Jun 21 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
Fri Jun 23 – Hammond, IN – The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
Sat Jun 24 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest*
Sun Jun 25 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center
Wed Jun 28 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 01 – Lenox, MA – Tanglewood*
Sun Jul 02 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Wed Jul 05 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Thu Jul 06 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sat Jul 08 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre
Sun Jul 09 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric
Wed Jul 12 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
Fri Jul 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia