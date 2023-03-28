Elvis Costello & The Imposters announce tour with Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets

Elvis Costello is a road warrior this year and has just announced the “We're All Going On A Summer Holiday” tour which has him and The Imposters joined by guitarist Charlie Sexton, along with old friend and tourmate Nick Lowe backed once again by Los Straitjackets. The tour includes stops in Vancouver, Reno, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Milwaukee, Nashville, Boston, NYC, Philadelphia, and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Beacon Theatre on July 12 and tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 AM local time.

Elvis played 10 nights at NYC's Gramercy Theatre back in February and then took The Imposters out for a short East Coast tour. He's also got his Elvis in Iceland destination concert vacation in May.

elvis costello nick lowe loading...

Elvis Costello & The Imposters - “We're All Going On A Summer Holiday” 2023 Tour Dates

Wed Jun 07 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Fri Jun 09 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

Sat Jun 10 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sun Jun 11 – Reno, NV – Silver Legacy Casino Reno

Tue Jun 13 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Theatre

Wed Jun 14 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Theatre

Fri Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

Sat Jun 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Sun Jun 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue Jun 20 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

Wed Jun 21 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

Fri Jun 23 – Hammond, IN – The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

Sat Jun 24 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest*

Sun Jun 25 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center

Wed Jun 28 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 01 – Lenox, MA – Tanglewood*

Sun Jul 02 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Wed Jul 05 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Thu Jul 06 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sat Jul 08 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre

Sun Jul 09 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric

Wed Jul 12 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Fri Jul 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia