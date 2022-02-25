Elzhi & Georgia Anne Muldrow announce new album ‘Zhigeist,’ share “Strangeland”
Veteran Detroit rapper (and former Slum Village member) Elzhi and the multi-talented Georgia Anne Muldrow have announced a collaborative album, Zhigeist, due March 11 via Nature Sounds (pre-order). "Georgia's music is phenomena," Elzhi said via press release. "Her natural aptitude is limitless when it comes to production and vocals. I wanted to translate what her music was communicating to me."
Along with the announcement comes lead single "Strangeland," which sounds like a lost gem from the late '90s alt-rap era and has a truly kinetic beat from Georgia. Listen below.
Tracklist
1. News From The Ship
2. Amnesia
3. Every Moment
4. King Shit (Say Word)
5. Understanding / Understanding Reprise
6. Already Gone
7. Strangeland
8. Pros And Cons
9. Nefertiti
10. Interlude
11. Compassion