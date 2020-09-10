Emel announces double LP, including a covers disc (stream a new song & a Bowie cover)

Emel Mathlouthi (or simply Emel), the storied Tunisian-born art pop artist who's now based in New York, is releasing The Tunis Diaries on October 23 via Partisan. It's a double album split into two parts, "Day" and "Night," the former of which features new versions of previously released Emel songs and the latter of which features covers of Nirvana, David Bowie, Black Sabbath, Placebo, Leonard Cohen, Rammstein, System Of A Down, Jeff Buckley, and The Cranberries. Along with the announcement comes a stream of the original song "Holm (A Dream)" and a haunting, ethereal cover of David Bowie's "The Man Who Sold the World." Emel says:

When COVID-19 arrived, I was visiting my family in Tunis and ended up being confined inside my childhood home, where my daughter and I had gone to celebrate my father’s 85th birthday. I was separated from my husband, my band, my collaborators, and all my equipment. But I was immersed in a feeling of nostalgia and memory, surrounded by the blossoming wildflowers, tweeting birds, and blue skies of my hometown. Also, thankfully I was sheltered in with two of my favorite people in the world. Together we were three generations under the same roof - free from school, work, and from outside world distractions. These feelings drove me to want to create, and to revisit the old spirits that haunted my early years as an artist. For me, this is an intimate project that captures how I passed a big portion of my confinement. It ended up being much deeper than I would have ever imagined, and a unique journey with my father and my daughter that taught me a lot about myself, family, and giving. It is also a tribute to my home city Tunis, that gave me so much. This is an effort to give my city and fans the sense of togetherness that they shared with me during those confusing and scary times.

Read more here. Listen to both songs and check out the tracklists below.

Tracklist

‘Day’:

1. Holm

2. Ma Lkit

3. Fi Kolli Yawmen

4. Libertà

5. Princess Melancholy

6. Merrouh

7. Dhalem

8. Everywhere We Looked Was Burning

9. Sallem

‘Night’:

1. Something In The Way (Nirvana cover)

2. The Man Who Sold The World (David Bowie cover)

3. Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (Black Sabbath cover)

4. Every You Every Me (Placebo cover)

5. One Of Us Cannot Be Wrong (Leonard Cohen cover)

6. Frühling in Paris (Rammstein cover)

7. Aerials (System Of A Down cover)

8. New Year’s Prayer (Jeff Buckley cover)

9. War Child (The Cranberries cover)