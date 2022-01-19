Emergency relief fund for venues & promoters reopened by NIVF, taking applications

While the Omicron surge is likely beginning to slow in parts of the US, NYC included, shows and tours, not to mention the Grammys, continue to be postponed and cancelled as cases remain high. Music venues which were only able to open their doors after the initial Covid lockdown less than a year ago find themselves at risk again as their calenders empty. To help get them through this time and future potential troubles, the National Independent Venue Foundation, or NIVF, the trade association founded by NIVA to lobby on behalf of its members, has announced that it's relaunching its Emergency Relief Fund, which "provides economic relief to independent, music and comedy venues, festivals, and promoters across the United States experiencing a severe financial emergency due to circumstances beyond their control."

More from NIVF on the Fund:

The NIVA Emergency Relief Fund was first launched by the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) in October 2020 to help struggling venues and promoters on the verge of collapse, as they awaited critical financial relief from government programs. The NIVA Emergency Relief Fund awarded $3,170,000 to entities in 40 states; $2,800,000 to 148 independent venues and $370,000 to 18 independent promoters. These funds were donated by thousands of individuals across the country, and through the generosity of Mast-Jägermeister US, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Spotify, Universal Music Group, the Gerald L. Lenndard Foundation, Sony Corporation, and Fender Musical Instruments Corp. Additional support was provided by YouTube Music to fund the SOSFest fundraising event benefiting the NIVA ERF. While previously focused solely on mitigating the impact of COVID-19, the updated Emergency Relief Fund will now cover additional unforeseeable situations beyond the control of recipients, including natural disasters, future pandemics, and the lasting effects of COVID-19. The ERF is a crucial initiative for NIVF and aligns with its mission to preserve and nurture our national independent, live entertainment community.

Venue and promoter applications are being accepted on a rolling basis, and they're also taking donations. Learn more here.