Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch channels Goblin & Carpenter on score for new horror film ‘Censor’

Prano Bailey-Bond's new horror film Censor was a hit at Sundance this year and is now getting a US theatrical release this Friday (6/11) via Magnolia Pictures. It will be available to stream starting June 18, and here's the official synopsis: "When film censor Enid (Niamh Algar) discovers an eerie horror video that speaks directly to her sister’s mysterious disappearance, she resolves to unravel the puzzle behind the film and its enigmatic director – a quest that will blur the lines between fiction and reality in terrifying ways." We dug it too, with our reviewer calling it the "perfect midnight movie mindfuck." You can watch the trailer below.

The score for Censor is by Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch who manages to inhabit a space between Ennio Morricone, Goblin and John Carpenter. “I wanted the original score to focus on two different elements of the film's storytelling which slowly intertwine as the movie progresses, Emilie tells us. "One sound palette represents the trauma of our lead character Enid, with a use of manipulated vocals and synthesisers, slow moving, almost suspended, and at times disorientating cues, with short melodic motives, little lullabies Enid might softly sing to herself to sooth her anxiety and guilt of having lost her sister. The other palette is much more anchored in the time period (1980s) and genre (horror) the film explores.” She calls that second sound palette a "love letter to classic Carpenter and Goblin soundtracks, using vintage synths, rare Japanese instruments and choirs to bring us deep into the fun, surreal, and meta elements of the film.” You can definitely hear the nods to Goblin's Suspiria and Carpenter's style in Censor's main theme, which we're premiering in this post. Listen below.

Director Prano Bailey-Bond says, "‘Working with Emilie on Censor was a dream. I knew I wanted the score to lean into the 'video nasty' era, but it was always really important to me that, beyond this, it found its own identity - that it connected us to our main character, Enid, and her emotional journey. The first time we put Emilie's music against the picture, it was as though we were delving deeper into Enid's inner world - like we were travelling deep into Enid's belly - into her trauma. It was an incredible moment that I'll never forget. I was also surprised when I first listened to it in isolation - without picture - that I found it immensely relaxing! It really is a fascinating score, crafted with such unique sounds - I think Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch might be a little bit magic!"

The Censor score will be out June 11 digitally via Invada with vinyl out in August.