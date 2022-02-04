Emily Jane White announces new album ‘Alluvion,’ shares “Show Me the War” video
Dark singer/songwriter Emily Jane White has announced a followup to 2019's Immanent Fire, Alluvion, due March 25 via Talitres (pre-order). The album was produced and arranged by Anton Patzner (who's worked with Bright Eyes, Taking Back Sunday, Pinback, Darkest Hour, and more) and mixed by frequent Zola Jesus collaborator Alex DeGroot. One song features UK artist Darkher.
The first single is "Show Me the War," which "calls attention to the convergence of misogyny and racialized violence as a pervasive worldwide epidemic," Emily says. "During the summer of 2020 in Oakland, California, I wrote this song in response to the many political uprisings sparked by the murder of George Floyd. ‘Show Me the War’ also highlights more global examples of injustice like femicide in Juarez, Mexico and the near-total abortion ban in Poland. By grieving the many losses resulting from social and ecological injustice, we shed light on these unacceptable epidemics and those deeply affected by them, further enabling change."
The song is as musically gripping as it is lyrically powerful, and the Bobby Cochran-directed video tells a parallel story the song itself. Check it out below.
As mentioned, Emily is also opening Faroese art pop artist Eivør's North American tour, including a show at NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on July 29. All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
Show Me The War
Crepuscule
Heresy (feat. Darkher)
Poisoned
Body Against the Gun
The Hands Above Me
Mute Swan
Hold Them Alive
Hollow Hearth
I Spent the Years Frozen
Battle Call
Eivør / Emily Jane White -- 2022 Tour Dates
July 26 Montreal, QC Le National
July 28 Somerville, MA The Sinclair
July 29 New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge
July 30 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore
August 1 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall
August 2 Minneapolis, MN Cedar Cultural Center
August 5 Boulder, CO The Fox Theatre
August 7 Portland, OR The Old Church
August 8 Vancouver, BC The Rickshaw
August 9 Seattle, WA The Crocodile
August 11 San Francisco, CA The Chapel
August 13 Los Angeles, CA The El Rey Theatre