Eminem & Bruce Springsteen support Biden in new ads

The Joe Biden campaign has already licensed songs from Beastie Boys and Pixies to use in campaign ads, and as we count down to the end of this election season, a couple more music-related ads have rolled out. One is soundtracked by Eminem's 8 Mile classic "Lose Yourself." As Rolling Stone points out, the 45-second clip features black and white footage from a recent Michigan campaign rally, and Eminem shared it on twitter, writing, "One opportunity... #Vote."

Eminem has been outspoken against Trump before, releasing an anti-Trump song, "Campaign Speech," in 2016, and telling his fans, "any fan of mine who's a supporter of his / I'm drawing in the sand a line: you're either for or against," in a freestyle at the BET awards in 2017.

Bruce Springsteen, who has done plenty of his own speaking out against Trump, also lent his support to the Biden campaign through an ad, narrating a spot which features "My Hometown" from 1984's Born in the U.S.A.. "Scranton, Pennsylvania," Springsteen says in the ad. "Here, success isn't handed down. It's forged with sweat, grit, and determination. This is his hometown."

Watch both ads below.