Eminem & Snoop Dogg debuted new single at ApeFest ++ Lil Wayne, Future & others played (video)

After kicking off on Monday (6/20) with LCD Soundsystem, Questlove, and Amy Schumer, and continuing on Tuesday (6/21) with Haim, Lil Baby, and Timbaland, Bored Ape Yacht Club's "ApeFest" takeover of The Rooftop at Pier 17 wrapped up on Wednesday and Thursday with two more nights of members-only shows. Owners of pricey apes and their guests were treated to Future and The Roots on Wednesday, and Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, (who cancelled his Governors Ball set at the last minute earlier this month) and Dave East on Thursday.

Eminem and Snoop are both BAYC members and all-in on crypto (a Snoop impersonator was even reportedly seen wandering around NFT.NYC "to drum up excitement" earlier in the week), and they used to their appearance to debut a new collaborative single, "From the D 2 the LBC," which is accompanied by an ape-filled video. Watch that, and video clips from ApeFest, below.