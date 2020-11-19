Eminem’s old mansion up for sale, 8 Mile Funko Pops too

Eminem's former home is up for sale, WCRZ reports. The rapper moved into the Oakland Township, Michigan mansion, which boasts six bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a pool, a hot tub, and a three-car garage over 17,500 square feet, in 2003, and sold it to its current owner in 2017. It's currently listed for $3.75 million, and according to the Detroit Free Press, it was owned by the CEO of K-Mart before Em acquired it.

Here's an overhead view of the property:

photo by Michael Perna, The Perna Team via Keller Williams Advantage

The Detroit Free Press points out that Eminem also bought a second mansion, close to Oakland Township, in Clinton Township, and actually spent more time living in that home, which, at 8,000 square feet, is smaller than the one that's up for sale.

Meanwhile, Eminem is the latest musical icon to be immortalized with a Funko Pop. A new 3.75" vinyl figure is modeled after the rapper's 8-Mile character B-Rabbit. It's available for pre-order now and scheduled to begin shipping in January of 2021.

Funko also recently announced Pop versions of Joseph "Run" Simmons, Darryl "D.M.C." McDaniels, and Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell of Run-DMC. For even more recent hip hop toy news, Super7 is releasing ReAction figures of ODB, Biggie, Czarface, and Run-DMC.

Speaking of 8 Mile, "Lose Yourself" appeared in a Joe Biden ad just ahead of the election.