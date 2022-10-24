Emma Ruth Rundle announces 2023 North American tour & releases mini documentary

Singer-songwriter Emma Ruth Rundle announced today a North American tour and documentary, the latter titled All I Know Of Love. She made the film with Geert Braekers, who she's traveled and toured with for years. Footage covers her 2022 tour across the UK and Ireland and includes some of Emma's poetry as well. All I Know Of Love is out now--watch it below.

Emma's just-announced headlining North American tour kicks off in March of next year, and will be her first time performing music from her 2021 album Engine of Hell and her 2022 EP Orpheus Looking Back in the US. Experimental saxophonist Patrick Shiroishi will open. Next month, Emma will tour Eastern Europe with support from Jo Quail. All dates below.

NYC is the final stop on Emma's North American trek. She comes to the city on April 9 at Le Poisson Rouge. Tickets are on sale Friday, 10/28, at 10am.

Emma Ruth Rundle -- 2022-2023 Live Dates

Nov 01: Vor Frelser kirke - Aalborg (DK) ~

Nov 03: Skt. Jakob - Oslo (NO) ~

Nov 05: House of Culture - Helsinki (FI) ~

Nov 06: Fotografiska - Tallinn (EE) ~

Nov 08: Reformed Church - Riga (LV) ~ SOLD OUT

Nov 09: Sts. Johns' Church - Vilnius (LI) ~

Nov 11: Niebo - Warsaw (PL) ~

Nov 12: Centrum Manggha - Krakow (PL) ~

Nov 13: Stary Klasztor - Wroclaw (PL) ~

Nov 14: Venuše ve Švehlovce - Prague (CZ) ~ SOLD OUT

Mar 24: Saint James Hall - Vancouver, BC *

Mar 25: Neumos - Seattle, WA *

Mar 26: Revolution Hall - Portland, OR *

Mar 28: Swedish American Hall - San Francisco, CA *

Mar 29: Swedish American Hall - San Francisco, CA *

Mar 31: Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever - Los Angeles, CA *

Apr 04: Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL *

Apr 06: The Access Club - Toronto, ON *

Apr 08: Crystal Ballroom - Boston, MA *

Apr 09: Le Poisson Rouge - New York City, NY *

~ w/ Jo Quail

* w/ Patrick Shiroishi