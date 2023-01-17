Emma Tricca preps new LP ‘Aspirin Sun’ (co-produced by Steve Shelley), shares “King Blixa”

English singer-songwriter Emma Tricca has announced new album, Aspirin Sun, that will be out April 7 via Bella Union, her first for the label. She made it with Sonic Youth's Steve Shelley and Dream Syndicate guitarist Jason Victor, who co-produced the album, and bassist Pete Galub, all of whom also played on 2018's St. Peter.

The first glimpse at Aspirin Sun comes from single "King Blixa." It's a rolling, illustrative track that, like the rest of the album, is inspired by Emma's childhood in Europe and memories of her father, who passed just before the release St. Peter. “I was in uncharted territory trying to understand what was happening to me. I think that the loss really informed the tunes a lot,” Emma said of writing the album after the loss. “I was blindly finding my way through my grief with music and dreams that I wrote down in the morning.”

Watch the "King Blixa" video, and check out the album art and tracklist, below.

Emma Tricca, Aspirin Sun loading...

Aspirin Sun Tracklisting

1. Devotion

2. Christodora House

3. Autumn’s Fiery Tongue

4. Leaves

5. King Blixa

6. Rubens’ House

7. Through The Poet’s Eyes

8. Space and Time