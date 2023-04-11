Emo vets Spitalfield announce ‘Remember Right Now’ 20th anniversary tour

Chicago emo-popsters Spitalfield's 2003 breakthrough album Remember Right Now turns 20 this year, and the band will celebrate by playing the album in full on tour. Support comes from hometown hero Bob Nanna (of Braid and Hey Mercedes), Valencia's Shane Henderson, and Rookie of the Year, varying by date. The tour also includes a few stops of their former Victory Records labelmates Hawthorne Heights' traveling Is For Lovers festival.

NYC gets a stop on July 29 at Mercury Lounge, and that one's with Scott Henderson and Rookie of the Year. All dates are listed below.

We included Remember Right Now in our list of classic emo & post-hardcore albums turning 20 this year and wrote:

Once Full Collapse and Tell All Your Friends left the impact that they did, Victory Records was all in on the emo-pop boom, and in 2003 the Victory roster was full of bands that Tony Brummel presumably thought could be the next Thursday or Taking Back Sunday. The most underrated of them all was Spitalfield with their Victory debut Remember Right Now. They seemed more directly interested in pop punk than their forebears, and singer Mark Rose sounded more than a little like Geoff Rickly (not to mention the clear Jimmy Eat World influence), but there was something about them. They were great musicians, with a knack for busy drum fills, heroic guitar riffs, sturdy basslines, and a tightness among the group's four members, and they had the songs. Remember Right Now is just one punchy song after the next, and they've got more memorable hooks on this album alone than some of the bigger bands had throughout their whole careers. The record's a little top-heavy, the influences are a little obvious, and the whole vibe is a little dated, but even after 20 years, the songs remain pretty damn undeniable.

